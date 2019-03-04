Amber Portwood Is Facing A Business Scandal, Find Out Why Her Clothing Company Is Allegedly Being Shut Down

Is Amber Portwood losing her business?

What’s going on with Amber Portwood’s clothing business, Forever Haute?

Three years after the Teen Mom OG star opened up the business, Radar Online shared a report in regard to the future of her website, which has allegedly been down for the past several months.

On March 4, the outlet revealed that according to a Business Entity Search on the official website of the Indiana government, Forever Haute is currently pending admin dissolution because the business entity report that was due in September of last year was never filed.

“If the report is not filed, the business would no longer be in good standing with Indiana. It would be a non-active business,” a clerk explained to Radar Online.

While the statement didn’t sound too promising, a source close to the reality star and mother of two spoke to the outlet as well and confirmed Forever Haute was not being purposefully dissolved. Instead, Portwood is reportedly plotting a re-launch.

According to Radar Online, Forever Haute experienced a number of complaints in the years that followed the company’s initial launch, many of which targeted their return policy. There were also allegations made against the Teen Mom OG star which suggested she was actually purchasing the items found on Forever Haute from other websites and reselling them for a higher cost.

In response to the accusations, Portwood said the claims were “illegal.”

During an interview last week on Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley’s podcast series, Coffee Convos, Portwood opened up about her long-running role on Teen Mom OG and the way in which she and her co-stars have failed to gain the due respect from others in the entertainment industry.

“The Teen Mom franchise, in general, we should have Emmys,” she said, according to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “We should be recognized more for what we have done. I think the focus on the negativity is ridiculous. I think there should be a little more focus on the good things we have done.”

“I demand that respect after doing this for such a long time, as any of us should,” she added.

Portwood began starring on MTV a decade ago after welcoming daughter Leah Shirley, 9, as a young mother on 16 & Pregnant.

Portwood and her co-stars are believed to be currently in production on the new episodes of Teen Mom OG. No word yet on a premiere date for the upcoming season.