Watch CD Leganés Vs Levante UD Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch La Liga Monday Match Live Online

In a make-or-break match for two mid-table teams, CD Leganés hosts Levante UD in a match that could be the difference between a European place and relegation fight.

Two mid-table teams, CD Leganés and Levante UD, square off in what could be the make-or-break match in each of their seasons as Round 26 of La Liga 2018/2019 wraps up on Monday. Level at 30 points in 14th and 15th place, respectively, per Sky Sports, the team that takes the full three points, if one manages to do so, moves just three points shy of a European qualification slot. But the loser remains only seven points above the relegation zone, in the game that will live stream from Greater Madrid.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the CD Leganés vs. Levante UD showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Time on Monday, March 4, at the 12,500-seat Estadio Municipal de Butarque in Leganés, Community of Madrid, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States the live stream gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. Fans in the Republic of Indonesia can log in to the live stream at 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning, March 5, Western Indonesian Time, 5 a.m. Eastern.

Levante has enjoyed some moments of glory his season, owning victories over both of Spain’s giants, Real Madrid and – just six weeks ago — league leaders Barcelona, according to Soccerway. But “The Frogs” have taken only four points from their last five league contests to sink to 15th place.

Levante also defeated Leganés in the reverse fixture on October 27, opening up with a 14th-minute goal from Roger Marti and cruising to a 2-0 win, per Sky Sports.

Marti’s 10 goals on the season are tied for sixth-most in La Liga, per the BBC. No Leganés player has scored more than five.

Levante holds victories over both Real Madrid and Barcelona in La Liga this season. Denis Doyle / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the CD Leganés vs. Levante UD clash, go to BeIn Sports or download the BeIn app to watch the match live on mobile devices. The Qatar-based BeIn Sports network’s streaming service, however, requires cable or satellite subscriber login credentials from a carrier that includes BeIn Sports in order to gain access.

But United States-based La Liga fans have another option. Here’s how to watch La Liga Round 26 showdown stream live for free, without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial. During that week-long period, fans can watch the Los Pepineros vs. Granotas match live stream for free.

Another way to stream the Monday match in countries around the world will be via Facebook Live, which offers a free stream on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Round 26 finale. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of CD Leganés vs. Levante UD will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Leganés-Levante La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will carry a live stream of the La Liga Monday (or Tuesday in Indonesia) showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may also offer a live stream of CD Leganés vs. Levante UD, be sure to see the roster of providers at LiveSoccerTV.