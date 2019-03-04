Christina Aguilera Announces Her First International Tour Dates In 13 Years

Christina Aguilera has surprised her fans outside of the U.S. by announcing her first international tour in 13 years. The “Beautiful” hitmaker will be taking a tour titled “X” to Europe later this year. Her last time visiting Europe was back in 2006, on her “Back To Basics Tour,” which was in support of the album with the same name.

Aguilera wrote a message to her fans, thanking them for being so patient — and sharing that she’s excited to bring the tour to them.

“Thank you for being patient with me — I heard you loud & clear so I’ve been quietly putting this together for you….can’t wait to get back overseas again!!!!! #TheXTour,” she tweeted to her 17 million Twitter followers.

She will be performing hits from her back catalog, including “Dirrty,” “Genie In A Bottle,” and “Fighter,” as well as favorites from her 2018 studio album, Liberation, according to The Independent.

Christina will visit some European countries over the summer in July, and will then return at the end of the year. Her tour dates in the U.K. and in Ireland consist of Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, London, and Dublin.

Xtina has topped the album charts twice in the U.K. — with Back To Basics and Bionic. Her iconic album, Stripped, peaked at No. 2.

Aguilera’s Instagram account has over 6 million followers. The post announcing her European shows achieved over 2,600 comments in a matter of hours from excited fans.

Aside from this tour, Christina will be embarking on her own Las Vegas residency titled “The Xperience.” The shows will take place at the Zappos Theater, with the first leg starting on May 31. She is scheduled to play a total of 16 shows so far. The second leg is set to start on September 20, and is scheduled to end on October 5.

Christina has been busy on the road recently, as last year she went on a North American tour to support her most recent album. The tour started on September 25 in Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and ended on November 13 in St. Petersburg, Florida, at The Mahaffey Theatre. Outkast member Big Boi was a support act for many of the shows.

Recently, Christina was nominated for two Grammys at this year’s awards ceremony. She was up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Fall In Line” — her feminist anthem with Demi Lovato — and Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Like I Do,” her collaboration with GoldLink.

Tickets for the U.K. shows will go on sale at 9 a.m. (GMT) on Friday, March 8.