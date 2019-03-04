‘Maxim’ Model Abigail Ratchford Flaunts Cleavage In Lime Teddy & Heels

Abigail Ratchford put her curvaceous assets on display in her most recent social media share. The brunette stunner showed why she has worked for publications such as Sports Illustrated and Maxim by flaunting her incredible physique on Instagram early this week.

Ratchford has never shied away from showing off some skin, and the bombshell babe turned up the heat in a sizzling snap. According to Ratchford, she’s indulging in some “March Madness” and posed in lime green number that leaves very little to the imagination.

In this particular photo, Ratchford donned a shocking green lace teddy that clung to every curve of her voluptuous frame. The teddy’s underwire bustier supported and lifted the model’s famous assets, while the spaghetti straps also drew attention to her sculpted shoulders and arms. The high-cut piece of lingerie also served to elongate her shapely legs. In fact, the model thrust one of her hips forward to show off her sun-kissed limbs.

The 27-year-old styled the look with a pair of white sunglasses and wedge sandals that gave the outfit a summery feel. Ratchford let her long black tresses cascade in loose waves down her back as she posed in a half-reclining position on the floor. Abigail chose to wear a bold brow, smoky eye, and a coral lip to accentuate her facial features.

The photo was an instant hit on with Ratchford’s fans. The Maxim model has a massive following of over 8.9 million followers who were taken with her riveting post. In less than four hours the pic has already racked up over 47,300 likes. Her followers also gushed about Ratchford’s beauty and her lime outfit. It certainly seems as if her legions of fans adored this provocative post as they unleashed their praise in the comment section.

One user wrote, “You drive me mad. That’s for sure,” referring to Ratchford’s caption. Other fans could not contain their admiration for the brunette bombshell.

“Is there anyone hotter in the world right now???…… go on I’ll wait,” another fan commented.

Many fans talked about the green color that she was wearing. Some followers noted that St. Patrick’s Day is this month and that the green piece of lingerie is rather fitting for the occasion.

“That color looks great on you..! Find more like it.”

There can be little doubt that no matter what color Abigail Ratchford wears, her fans love the social media star’s risqué photos and always come back for more.