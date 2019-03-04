Anna Duggar Praises Husband Josh In Instagram Birthday Post

Anna Duggar praised husband Josh Duggar in a sentimental, loving Instagram post for his 31st birthday, where she noted all the reasons she cares for him while sharing a sequence of private party pics.

The former reality star and mother of five let her feelings be known on social media as the family celebrated the disgraced 19 Kids and Counting star for his special day. Anna celebrated alongside the couple’s children Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, and Mason.

Anna then listed the items one by one, including his faith, his love for their family, his sense of humor, the fact that he was handy, and the way they pray together.

According to In Touch, the Duggar family practices the Independent Baptist faith, a more exclusive form of Christianity. The family has long been rumored to be part of the Quiverfull movement of Christianity, but they have denied that allegation. People Magazine reported the religious movement is very similar to what the family practices in that they have as many children as they believe God wants them to have and they do not practice birth control.

Anna Duggar seemed to strike back at naysayers of the couple’s complicated relationship at the tail end of her post, where she stated that she looked forward to growing old together with her husband of 10 years.

Anna and Josh Duggar weathered a social media firestorm after it was revealed that many years before their marriage when Josh was just 13-years-old, he molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. A police report was filed in 2002, reported USA Today, where it was revealed these types of incidents occurred four to five times. The family chose to deal with Josh’s issues by sending him to a Christian counseling camp in 2003 for several months.

The matter appeared to be buried throughout the success of the Duggar’s run on TLC as the stars of 19 Kids and Counting until In Touch ran an expose of Josh Duggar’s misdeeds after obtaining a copy of the original police report and dropping the bombshell on fans of the family and the network that hosted their hugely popular series.

The family appeared on Fox News to try and explain their side of the situation, revealing that Jessa and Jill Duggar were two of the sisters who were molested by their eldest brother. Josh Duggar also released a statement of his own proclaiming his sorrow at his actions.

Shortly after, it was revealed that Duggar had cheated on his wife Anna through the notorious Ashley Madison website, which promoted sexual hookups for married individuals. It was also revealed Josh Duggar had an addiction to pornography. He went to another rehabilitation facility, also religious in nature, for six months before rejoining his family out of the public eye.

In the interim, the Duggar clan lost almost all of their advertisers for 19 Kids and Counting, forcing TLC to cancel the series. The clan came together, sans Josh and Anna, for their current series on TLC titled Counting On.