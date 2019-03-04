Meghan Markle Didn’t Invite Princess Beatrice To Her Baby Shower, Per ‘Radar’

Speculation about infighting within the royal family continues, as rumors swirl that Meghan Markle made a royal snub by refusing to invite Princess Beatrice to her baby shower. According to Radar Online, Meghan wanted to be the focus of the shower, and thinks that Beatrice hasn’t always been kind to her.

The Duchess of Sussex has been rumored to have shared bad blood between her and Beatrice ever since she and Prince Harry decided to leave Kensington Palace for Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate late last year.

Inviting the 30-year-old princess could have helped to squash rumors of a feud between the two. A source told Radar that inviting Beatrice “would have helped prove to the world that there’s no beef between Meg and the blood princesses of the family.”

But Meghan thinks that Beatrice has “occasionally been an awful snob” to her, per the source, and didn’t want the princess at her baby shower.

Beatrice apparently did not respond well to the lack of an invitation, and she is reportedly “determined to make things even harder for Meghan now.”

The bash is expected to be held in the U.K. and will be hosted by Kate Middleton, despite the rumors that the pair are also on the outs.

Markle has already had a baby shower in New York, one featuring her friends from the U.S. It was held at The Mark Hotel on February 19, and featured guests like Amal Clooney, Gayle King, and Meghan’s BFF and personal stylist Jessica Mulroney. Markle’s makeup artist, Daniel Martin, posted images of the adorable cookies that were served at the shower to Instagram.

This second celebration will be focused on Markle’s U.K. family.

“There is still going to be some sort of private baby-centric event for Meghan’s U.K. people, and Kate will host. Her glam people and other relatives will be there. Not sure if it’s a total baby ‘shower,’ but you could probably call it that,” a source told Us Weekly.

All this comes as rumors emerged that Princess Beatrice is seriously dating Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a property developer in the U.K. The two haven’t made it official, but sources tell The Sun that the two have been getting serious recently — and may even be considering marriage.

“Beatrice and Edo have the same circle of friends and were introduced through a mutual chum. They hit it off instantly and have a real laugh together,” the source said. “They’ve been on holiday together and Beatrice introduced him to Fergie and her dad. Things are moving very quickly and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they can be engaged within a short period of time.”