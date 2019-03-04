Johnny Depp Has Multiple Witnesses Who Say Amber Heard’s Abuse Allegations Are False

Johnny Depp’s legal team says it has five individuals who have testified under oath that they saw Amber Heard after the couple’s alleged violent altercation and that the actress had no visible signs of abuse. According to The Blast, Depp believes that the testimonies prove that Heard’s injuries were faked.

On May 27, 2015, Heard filed for divorce from Depp to end their 15-month marriage. Heard cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the separation. However, a week later, she got a restraining order against Depp, claiming that he had thrown a cell phone at her and injured her. Images emerged at the time showing Heard with bruises and cuts on her face.

Depp has continually denied the accusations, and as The Inquisitr recently reported, the Pirates of the Carribean star filed a $50 million lawsuit against Heard for defamation.

As part of that lawsuit, four employees and one neighbor of Depp’s testified that they had seen Heard in the days after the incident and never saw any evidence of abuse.

Trinity Esparza, the individual who owns the concierge services for the building, says that she saw Heard several times after the event was to have taken place and saw no physical injuries. Esparaza added that Heard did appear to have some sort of injury on May 27. Esparza said that Heard had a “red cut underneath her right eye and red marks by her eye,” which is consistent with the images Heard released.

After the images showing the injuries on Heard’s face emerged, Esparza began to question the situation and reviewed the building’s security footage from the timeframe.

Johnny Depp has reportedly sued Amber Heard for defamation over her Washington Post op-ed https://t.co/nDpTnm6S0K pic.twitter.com/6LCwYN0P1Y — Variety (@Variety) March 3, 2019

Another employee, security guard Alex Romero, echoed Esparza’s account. He said that he saw Heard and she had no visible injuries in the days after she filed for divorce from Depp. He said that when he saw the images of Heard’s injuries, he was skeptical.

“I saw the pictures and the next day I saw her. I was like come on, really. I couldn’t believe. When I saw her in person, I didn’t see anything,” he said.

Brandon Patterson, who manages the building, repeated the same experience. He says that he saw Heard “without bruises, cuts, redness, swelling or any other injuries to her face” in the days after the incident.

Isaac Burach, a neighbor who has known Depp for decades, said that Heard claimed Depp had hit her.

“He hit me! He threw a phone and hit me,” she said at the time.

But Burach says that when she showed him her neck, he couldn’t see any injuries.