Kevin Jonas’ Daughters Dance Adorably To New Jonas Brothers Single, ‘Sucker’

The JoBros star's young daughters approve of dad's new song.

It looks like the Jonas sisters really love the Jonas Brothers new song. The recently reunited boy band shared an adorable Instagram video of Kevin Jonas’ daughters, five-year-old Alena and two-year-old Valentina, dancing to the groups’ newly released song, “Sucker.”

In the video, the too-cute duo show off their preschool-level dance moves while trying to sing along with their dad and uncles Joe and Nick’s new song. The video includes a caption revealing that the family had a “Sunday ‘Sucker’ dance party” and that the song is “Jonas Daughters approved.” Excitement over a new Jonas Brothers song is new to these little fans, who weren’t even born when the group’s last full-length studio album was released nearly 10 years ago.

Kevin Jonas broke plenty of teenaged hearts when he married his wife Danielle at Long Island’ s famed Oheka castle in 2009. The couple welcomed daughter Alena Rose in early 2014 and daughter Valentina Angelina in October 2016. While Jonas Brothers fans got a glimpse the former boy bander’s home life on the couple’s E! reality show, Married to Jonas, the show aired before Kevin and Danielle had kids.

You can see the adorable video of Kevin Jonas’ daughters dancing to “Sucker” below.

After his first child was born, Kevin Jonas Parade that his life had changed in a major way.

“We’re working together in a different way,” Jonas said of his relationship with his wife. “Now we have a different kind of bond and we have something that really represents our relationship — it’s more than just rings on our fingers. We created this beautiful life together.”

Kevin Jonas seems to be a doting and devoted dad and he frequently shares photos of his adorable family on Instagram. And now that Nick Jonas is married to Priyanka Chopra and Joe Jonas is engaged to Sophie Turner, it’s only a matter of time before Kevin Jonas’ daughters will have some cousins to dance with.

In the meantime, Jonas Brothers fans are going wild over the group’s long-awaited reunion and new song. In addition, the band surprised a group of lucky fans when they took the stage at The Box Theater in New York City on Friday, according to Entertainment Tonight. During the surprise show, the trio sang their earlier hits like “Burnin’ Up,” “S.O.S.,” and “That’s Just the Way We Roll,” as well as their new track “Sucker.”

Last week, the Jonas Brothers announced their reunion six years after calling it quits in 2013. The “Sucker” music video featured the Jonas’ significant others, and a promised new album will feature a blend of the brothers’ later sounds.

“Balancing Nick’s sound, DNCE’s sound and, to be truthful, Kevin bringing so much heart into this, it’s been incredible,” Joe Jonas said, per ET. “His stories, his family and everything that he has going on now, it was really important to be able to blend the three and so, we have probably 30, 40 songs recorded that we can’t wait to release.”