Corey Feldman Speaks Out About His Relationship With Michael Jackson After Watching ‘Leaving Neverland’

Corey Feldman is speaking out about his personal relationship with Michael Jackson following the shocking allegations brought against the King of Pop in HBO’s new documentary, Leaving Neverland.

Corey Feldman took to his Twitter account on Sunday night after watching Leaving Neverland to reveal details about his very close relationship with Michael Jackson.

“Ok I watched it. All I know is what I experienced & yes every experience was the same right up 2 the sex part! That is where it becomes lala land instead of Neverland 4 me. We never spoke about sex other than a few warnings about how sex was scary & dangerous,” Feldman tweeted about his time with MJ.

The actor went on to reveal that Michael never even swore in front of him or touched him in an inappropriate way. Feldman, who has claimed that he was a victim of sexual abuse as a child in Hollywood, says that while he has no inside information about Wade Robson and James Safechuck’s relationships with Jackson, he personally is having a hard time believing their stories.

“So given the opportunity which he certainly had w me & others, being alone, with no parents around, how did he control those urges so well, while so blatantly sexual w those 2 boys? It doesn’t really fit the profile. But what motive besides $ do they have? Abandonment is a strong 1,” Corey Feldman added.

Corey also added that he took offense at the timing of the documentary and called it one-sided with no one there to defend or represent Michael, who died back in 2009.

MY MEMORIES. AND THANK GOD 4 ME, MY MEMORIES OF MJ WERE MOSTLY FOND, ASIDE FROM R 1 & ONLY FIGHT BECAUSE HE INCORRECTLY FEARED I WOULD TURN ON HIM, & MAKE UP LIES. I NEVER DID. I NEVER WOULD! I PRAY THOSE BOYS CAN SLEEP W THAT SAME CLARITY OF CONSCIOUSNESS! LET GOD B THY JUDGE! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 4, 2019

According to People Magazine, Wade Robson and James Safechuck appeared in Leaving Neverland to tell the stories of how Michael Jackson allegedly promised them career opportunities, alienated them from their parents, and them sexually abused them for years.

The controversial Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland premiered on @HBO. It chronicled the relationships the singer had with Wade Robson and James Safechuck. Both men claim that Jackson sexually abused them as children. https://t.co/UwIhdFvRdN — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) March 4, 2019

Some bombshells from the first part of the documentary claim that Jackson started sexual relationships with both Robson and Safechuck when the boys were very young. James even stated that Michael staged a mock wedding ceremony for them and gave him a gold and diamond wedding ring to wear, which he pulled out to show the camera during the film.

Robson’s mother even claimed that Jackson asked her to allow Wade to live with him alone for a period of one year, claiming that he would help him with his dance career. However, she refused to leave her young son with the singer.

According to Oxygen, in addition to Corey Feldman, former Michael Jackson friends actor Macaulay Culkin and Brett Barnes, who had close relationships with the singer when they were young boys, have both stated that MJ never abused them either. Part two of Leaving Neverland is set to air on HBO on Monday night.