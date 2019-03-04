Justin Timberlake Shares Unseen Photos With Jessica Biel In Adorable Birthday Message

Justin gushed over his wife in a sweet birthday post.

Justin Timberlake is sharing a sweet birthday message for wife Jessica Biel alongside a number of adorable personal photos. Per Entertainment Tonight, the “Say Something” singer just couldn’t help but gush over his wife of six years as he posted a gushing message in celebration of her turning 37-years-old.

Taking to Instagram on March 3, Justin posted several sweet snaps showing the two together. The first appeared to be a throwback, likely from when the couple first started dating, as a young Justin rocked a black beanie hat and Jessica sported dark bangs.

Others photos showed them embracing by the fire, sharing a smile in the car, and another personal photo even showed Justin rocking a gladiator costume as he put his arm around the actress.

It appeared to be taken backstage at Saturday Night Live back in 2013. During the episode of the long-running comedy show, Timberlake played Roman emperor Caligula for a hilarious sketch.

The last upload in celebration of her birthday was a black and white picture showing the former *NSYNC star driving his wife around in a convertible.

In a seriously gushing message posted alongside the pictures, Timberlake told Biel that he thought she was the most “wonderful” person he’s met in his life, before adding that he cherishes every moment that he gets to spend with her.

He then signed off the post by calling himself “huz,” which appeared to be short for husband.

The collection of personal pictures has already received more than 1.5 million likes from fans since Justin first shared it on his Instagram account around 14 hours ago.

Biel’s birthday came just weeks after Timberlake celebrated his 38th birthday just a few weeks ago in late January.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Google

As The Inquisitr reported, the singer and actor jokingly put his wife on blast as they spent the day together one day before his birthday on January 31. He revealed that they were celebrating a day early because he had a show on his big day, only it seemed as though Jessica wasn’t exactly in the biggest party mood as they headed out in New York City.

In a hilarious video he put on Instagram, he quietly sung “Happy Birthday” to himself before moving the camera to show Jessica seemingly asleep next to him. Biel then opened her eyes and joked that she was “just preparing” for their “big night out” by resting her eyes.

Biel posted her own birthday tribute to her husband on Instagram at the time.

She uploaded a photo of the duo underwater and told Timberlake that she was the “luckiest human around to have the honor of hearing your jokes, your words, your voice, every day of my life.”

Jessica and Justin married back in 2012 and welcomed son their son, Silas Timberlake, in 2015.