Kourtney Kardashian Dating Travis Barker & Sneakily Letting Him Spend The Night, Per ‘Radar’

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly dating again. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is said to be spending a ton of time with the Blink-182 drummer, and things are heating up.

According to Radar Online, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been seeing each other in secret. Kourtney, who has been single since splitting with Younes Bendjima last fall, is said to be catching some romantic feelings for the rocker, and the pair have even been spending the night together.

As many fans know, Kardashian and Barker have been friends for years, and are even neighbors in Calabasas. Kourtney has been seen spending time with Travis at church, having dinner with him, and even having fun as they bring their two families together for activities.

“Every since Kourt has been single, they’ve gotten closer and closer – to the point where he sneakily stays at her place now. Their friendship is definitely turning romantic, which has taken her by surprise,” an insider told the outlet.

The source goes on to say that Travis has always had a crush on Kourtney, but shelved his interest in her while she dated younger men and “fulfilled her boy toy fantasies.”

Now the insider claims that Kardashian may really be “falling” for the drummer.

As many fans already know, Kourtney Kardashian dated Scott Disick for nearly 10 years. The pair share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Following their split in 2015, Kourt began dating model Younes Bendjima. The couple spent nearly two years together before calling it quits.

Since that time, Kardashian has been linked to model and actor Luka Sabbat and One Direction’s Liam Payne. Kourtney was even said to have met up with John Mayer at a party and the singer was reportedly “very into” her.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, rumors about Kourtney’s possible romance with Travis have been circulating for months, and Barker’s former wife, Shana Moakler, even weighed in on the rumored relationship.

The model was married to Travis for four years and shares two children with him, son Landon and daughter Alabama. Shana claims she has no idea if Travis and Kourtney are dating, and that she likes to stay out of his love life.

Moakler went on to say that she does love Barker very much as the father of her children, and revealing that if they can’t be together she hopes that he can find someone that fulfills him and makes him happy.

Neither Kourtney Kardashian nor Travis Barker has spoken out about the dating rumors.