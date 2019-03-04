Jenna Johnson Poses In Wedding Gown As She Gets Ready To Marry ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Val Chmerkovskiy

The 'DWTS' pro is one step closer to her wedding.

Jenna Johnson is one step closer to a walk down the aisle. The Dancing with the Stars pro dancer posted a new photo to Instagram to mark the end of her live tour and the beginning of her next steps, which will include tying the knot with longtime love Val Chmerkovskiy.

Jenna posted a photo of herself wearing a gorgeous white beaded wedding gown as she stood on a pedestal in a bridal shop dressing room. The 24-year-old pro dancer captioned the post by revealing that her wedding to Val Chmerkovskiy is getting “closer and closer” and that the past few months have been a “whirlwind” as she tried to plan her dream day while hitting the road for the “DWTS Live!” tour, which ends later this week.

Johnson also wrote that she is “grateful” for the past few months and is even more excited about what is yet to come. But lest Dancing fans think Jenna was posting a wedding dress spoiler, the pro dancer added that the gorgeous gown in the photo is not her final pick but is one of the many dresses that she tried on and loved. You can see Jenna Johnson’s post about the end of her tour and her upcoming wedding below.

Jenna Johnson previously revealed that she found her wedding dress at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City. The pretty DWTS pro also told People that she said “yes” to the first dress she tried on at the Big Apple bridal shop.

“Before even looking for my dress, I knew I wanted something timeless and classic,” Johnson said. “I wanted something that I felt confident and beautiful in. I didn’t want to look like a princess—I wanted to look like a queen!… Ironically enough, the first dress I tried on was the one. I had picked it out while looking around, and I just knew it was unique and something I would love to wear.”

Jenna Johnson played coy about her dress details but did admit that her wedding gown will be unlike anything Dancing with the Stars fans have seen her in before.

“I am so blessed to be able to have gorgeous dresses made for me every week on DWTS. So I also wanted to be certain that I didn’t get anything that felt like a costume or ballroom dress,” Johnson explained.

Jenna Johnson reportedly tried on at least four wedding dresses at her appointment at Kleinfeld Bridal. Jenna had some help from her mother Tammy, future mother-in-law Larissa, and future sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd, as well as a family friend.

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy got engaged in Venice, Italy, last summer. They have kept most of their wedding details under wraps, but Jenna has dished that in addition to picking out her perfect dress, the couple has also nailed down a wedding date.