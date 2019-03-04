‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Jeremy Calvert Goes On A Rant Against MTV For Making Him Look ‘Horrible’ For Having A Career

Jeremy Calvert isn't happy about the way he is portrayed.

Jeremy Calvert recently went on a rant against MTV in regard to the way in which he’s been portrayed on the show.

According to a March 2 report from The Hollywood Gossip, Calvert took to his Instagram page days ago, where he went on a rant against the crew he’s been working with on Teen Mom 2 by pointing out that while they make him look bad for working out of town, they are doing the exact same thing.

“Here’s another catch 22, what about when the MTV crew is filming Leah, myself or Corey, hmmm they have families and kids and working away from home OMG they should quit and work at Wendy’s,” he wrote in one of his stories, adding that the crew makes him look “horrible.”

In another Instagram story, Calvert made it clear that he wouldn’t hesitate to leave Teen Mom 2 if it came to that and noted that the money they give him for the role on the show is “f**king pocket change.”

“I love my job and my career it’s something to be proud of and the family I have at work. People and MTV have no idea until [you] live it. Working people make this country great. Not a bullsh*t TV show,” he said.

As fans have seen over the years, Calvert frequently goes on rants against MTV and often threatens to quit Teen Mom 2. However, for some reason, he never ends up following through with his threats.

Calvert joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 several years ago after the start of his romance with Leah Messer. As fans will recall, Calvert and Messer began dating one another just months after her split from first husband Corey Simms, and less than one year into their relationship, they tied the knot.

Although Calvert and Messer enjoyed some wedded bliss and the birth of their daughter Adalynn in the years after they wed, things between them reached a rocky point at the end of 2014 and on Twitter, Calvert claimed he was cheated on by Messer.

While Calvert has had a number of serious relationships in the years since his June 2015 divorce from Messer, he appears to be currently single. Meanwhile, Messer has been dating boyfriend Jason Jordan since early last year, when the couple went public during a vacation in Florida.

To see more of Calvert, Messer, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.