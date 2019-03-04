‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Weds Al Cardenas In Star-Studded Miami Bash

The View host and CNN correspondent Ana Navarro wed longtime love Al Cardenas in a star-studded wedding ceremony, which took place in Miami on March 2.

Navarro, 47, wed Cardenas, 71, at the Indian Creek Country Club, on a private island off the coast of Miami Beach, reported The Washington Examiner. The paper reported that the affair included many legendary musicians, actors, and political movers and shakers, including CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon, singer Gloria Estefan, actress Eva Longoria, and Senators Mitt Romney and Bob Menendez.

“They’re my friends. They’re special not because they’re famous, they’re special not because they’re celebrities, they’re special because they’re special in my heart,” Navarro said in a pre-wedding interview with the Spanish edition of People.“We’ve gone through good and bad, we’ve gone through ups and downs. I call on people like Eva Longoria, like Gloria Estefan, for advice, for support.”

The couple, who are both outspoken critics of President Donald Trump, tweeted that at least for their wedding day, they would refrain from making any statements against the president and his administration.

Her husband-to-be at the time revealed the same sentiments on the social media site. Cardenas also said this of his feelings for Navarro ahead of their wedding to People, saying that “We’re just a perfect match and she truly is my best friend.”

Navarro wore a gown designed by Luis Escudero for Rene Ruiz Collection, reported People Magazine.

We’re getting married today!

I’m in no-politics zone. If something big happens, pls send messenger pigeon.

Excited. Nervous. Humbled by the love & support and friends who’ve traveled far & wide to be here. Worried I won’t be able to breath in the dress.????#NavarroCardenasAtLast — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) March 2, 2019

Two of Navarro’s View pals, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar, attended the lavish nuptials.

In October, Navarro revealed that she and Cardenas were engaged. Cardenas, according to Good Housekeeping, is a Republican strategist and previously worked on Jeb Bush’s presidential campaign in 2016.

Navarro also served on Bush’s inaugural transition team when he was elected Florida governor in 1998, reported The Washington Examiner. She also served as co-chairwoman of John McCain’s Hispanic Advisory Council. Currently, Navarro works with John McCain’s daughter Meghan on The View.

The contributor has been an outspoken critic of President Trump since he took office in 2016. She appeared on Chris Cuomo’s CNN show Cuomo Prime Time in January of this year to blast both the president and his son, Donald Trump Jr., for the way they conduct business in the Oval Office.

She noted that she was offended by Donald Trump Jr.’s comment that the border wall, which his father has pushed for since his initial campaign for president and enforced a government shutdown to get the funds for, was like a “zoo fence.” As reported by HuffPost, Navarro called the president’s namesake an “entitled, rich, spoiled little brat” on Cuomo’s show.

Navarro appears on The View on every Friday, which is moderator Whoopi Goldberg’s scheduled day off from hosting the series.