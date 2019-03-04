Luke Perry Fans Asking For Health Updates Following Actor’s Stroke

Luke Perry’s fans have been sending him love and support in the days following the news that he suffered a massive stroke. However, no new updates have been revealed by the actor’s family or reps, and fans are worried.

Since last week, fans have been flooding Twitter, and as of today, they are still sending their thoughts and prayers to the former Beverly Hills 90210 star. These fans have been asking for updates on the actor’s health, which they haven’t gotten since the day the news of his stroke was revealed.

“I wish there was an update on how Luke Perry is doing,” one fan tweeted on Monday.

“I hope an update on how # LukePerry is doing will happen soon. He’s been in my prayers. We are the same age so it hits home how precious life is,” another concerned social media user stated on Twitter.

“How is # LukePerry # KTLA. Fans would real love to know an update. Is he is ok? And will be ok?” a third fan tweeted on Monday.

“Why have there been no Luke Perry updates????” another worried fan tweeted, while others are claiming on Twitter that the lack of updates on the Riverdale star’s health is making them uneasy about his prognosis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Perry was hospitalized last week following a “massive stroke.” The actor had paramedics called to his home in Sherman Oaks, California, on Wednesday morning.

I'd really like to hear some good news about Luke Perry about now. — Lynette Rice (@Lynetterice) March 2, 2019

Luke Perry's 90210 co-stars are sending their love and support after he suffered a stroke: "No words can express what my heart feels." https://t.co/Fx0M023geN pic.twitter.com/uFMLEztn2e — E! News (@enews) February 28, 2019

TMZ reported that Luke was talking and responsive when paramedics first arrived on the scene. However, his condition began to get worse and they quickly transported him to the hospital.

Following the news of Perry’s stroke, his rep spoke out briefly to tell fans that he was currently “under observation,” but revealed nothing more. Later, a source claimed that the former teen heartthrob had been placed in a medically induced coma, which his rep denied. The outlet then revealed that they heard he was being sedated.

However, on Monday, The Inquisitr reported that Perry’s former Beverly Hills 90210 co-star, Shannen Doherty, spoke out about the actor. Shannen said that she had been in contact with Luke and that fans should continue to send their love and prayers to him.

However, the actress revealed that she didn’t want to talk too much about Perry, claiming that she would start to cry. Doherty stated that she loved Perry and called him her “Dylan,” referencing his 90210 character, who was her character Brenda Walsh’s first love on the show.

Fans continue to wait for health updates on Luke Perry and are hoping for good news to be released this week.