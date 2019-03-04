Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Sweet Birthday Message For Ex-Husband Chris Martin On Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have proved time and time again that exes can be friends. The couple — who were married for over a decade before their divorce in 2014 — often celebrate holidays and take family vacations together, and now, E! News noted that the Goop creator has even penned a sweet Instagram post to her ex-husband to celebrate his birthday.

Gwyneth’s post was shared on Sunday, March 3, one day after the Coldplay frontman’s 42nd birthday, and included a selfie of the duo underneath a house sign that read “42” in bright, blue numbers. The Avengers actress wore a pair of thick, dark sunglasses as she posed next to her ex, who had a huge, teeth-baring grin across his face.

The post, which at the time of this writing had racked up more than 220,000 likes from the actress’s 5.2 million Instagram followers, also included a sweet message to Chris in which Gwyneth wished him a happy birthday. Many fans echoed the sentiment in the comments section, as well as the pair’s 14-year-old daughter, Apple.

“Best parents on earth, I love u pops,” she wrote.

But the celebration didn’t end with the 46-year-old’s Instagram post. As E! News reported, Gwyneth was also in attendance at Chris’s birthday party on Saturday afternoon, which took place at his home in Malibu.

One source described the bash as “very laid back,” and revealed there was even a mariachi band and taco cart.

“Chris was in a great mood,” the insider said. “He was bouncing around and very energetic.”

Many other famous faces were spotted at the event as well, including Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. Paltrow’s husband, Brad Falchuk, however, was not seen at the event, nor was Martin’s girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, though her car was spotted outside the house.

Gwyneth and Chris have remained extremely close since their divorce a few years ago, oftentimes taking family trips together that also include both of their current partners.

Recently, the actress revealed that while the split was hard initially, the pair is in a good place now.

“I think we’ve managed to really stay a family,” she told ES Magazine in January.

“I see him every day, I talk to him every day,” she admitted. “And it was very difficult, but I think you see in the children that they got through it, so I am proud of us, I really am. We kept to our commitment that we would put the children first.”