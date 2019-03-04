Jeannie Mai Shows Serious Skin In A Neon Pink Bikini Amid Latest Ex-Husband Drama

Jeannie's flaunting her bikini body after being slammed by her former husband's girlfriend.

Jeannie Mai is leaving little to the imagination in a neon pink bikini as she enjoyed some downtime in her swimwear. The stunning The Real co-host gave fans a look at her bikini body in a new photo posted to her Instagram account where she showed off her curves in a pretty skimpy two-piece.

Jeannie, who turned 40-years-old on in January, looked years younger than her age as she lay on her back on what appeared to be a luxury yacht while also enjoying some well-deserved downtime on the water.

The new photo posted online on March 3 had Mai laying down and soaking up the sun as she showed off some serious skin in her swimwear, revealing the several tattoos she has on her body — including on her right shoulder and across her right shin and another on her toned torso — as she seemingly posed for a selfie.

Mai had her eyes shielded from the intense sun with a pair of dark shades while the coast and blue sky could be seen in the distance.

She tagged her location as being Nixon SandBar off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, and revealed to her more than 1.3 million followers on the social media site that she was getting ready for a new episode of her YouTube series, Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai.

The stunning bikini photo comes shortly after Mai opened up about her curves after revealing that she’d gained 17 pounds.

Per People, the TV personality spoke about her weight gain while also sharing the workout routine that she revealed helped her to gain muscle. She added that she’s been “consuming healthy calories” to get “stronger.”

Jeannie’s new body came shortly after she announced her split from husband Freddy Harteis in 2017 after 10 years of marriage.

Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images for Innovative Dining Group

As The Inquisitr reported last week, the former couple’s split hasn’t exactly been amicable. Things recently took a dramatic turn after Freddy’s girlfriend, who gave birth to their child just months after their divorce, called out Mai on social media.

Though Jeannie’s skimpy bikini photo appears to show that she’s not letting all the drama get to her, it came just one day after Harteis’s girlfriend, Linsey Toole, wrote a pretty scathing message about her online after the star claimed during an episode of The Real — which she co-hosts alongside Tamera Mowry-Housley, Adrienne Bailon, and Loni Love — that she had to pay her ex alimony.

“Your complete focus on YOURSELF is why you’re DIVORCED,” Linsey wrote of Jeannie in a post on Instagram. “YOURSELF being the most important thing to you in the entire world is why you keep making up LIES for MORE attention.”

“MOVE ON,” she then added in her message about Mai, who was married to Harteis for a decade from 2007 until 2017. “Ain’t nobody talking about YOU. Because we don’t care! Stop trying to tear someone down who has done absolutely NOTHING to you.”

Jeannie hasn’t yet publicly responded to the remarks.