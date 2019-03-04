‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Gives Up Kids & Other Possible Shocking Decisions

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 11 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will make a life-changing decision. Recently, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) has been making the case for Steffy and Liam (Scott Clifton) to reunite. But will Steffy allow Hope to meddle in her love life?

“I Choose Me”

A few months ago, Steffy had to choose between father and son. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) had offered her his Forrester Creations shares on a silver platter if she would just marry him. At the time, Steffy was heartbroken over Liam, and it seemed as if she would agree to Bill’s terms.

However, Steffy stunned Bill when she told him, “I choose me,” as Inquisitr detailed. She no longer wanted a man to have control of her future and decided to choose herself, and her best interests, first. She reiterated her decision to Liam and made it clear that she wanted to be a role model for her daughter. She refused to give Liam the power to control her life with his indecisiveness and chose to be the best mother to Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) instead.

At the time, Steffy’s decision was lauded by The Bold and the Beautiful fans all over the world.

???????????? What did you think of this moment? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/YVBsm5p0F2 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 1, 2018

Liam Rejected Hope’s Request

However, Hope has been pushing her agenda the last few weeks. After falling in love with Baby Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville), Hope decided that the newborn and Kelly deserved a full-time father. She reasoned that the girls needed Liam more than she did, but Liam wasn’t giving up on his marriage just yet. He let Hope know that he was married to her, and he was committed to their marriage.

Ultimately, She Knows Soaps promises that Steffy will have the final say in Liam and Hope’s relationship. Since Jacqueline MacInnes Wood went on maternity leave in mid-February, it seems likely that she leaves for a short period. Another alternative is that the B&B writers focus on other storylines while Steffy fades into the background.

If you were Zoe or Flo, would you tell Hope the truth? Tweet us your thoughts! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/3LS83jt4cM — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 28, 2019

Here are three shocking, yet plausible, decisions Steffy could make:

1. Steffy Reunites With Liam On The Bold And The Beautiful

Steffy has always loved Liam. Even though she encouraged Liam and Hope to get hitched, it was only because she no longer wanted to give Liam control over her life.

Although she claims that the portrait of her and Liam is for Steffy’s sake, many have wondered if she is still clinging on to the past. Recently, Steffy has even been thinking about the good times she shared with Liam. If she reunites with Liam, they could raise both Zoe and Phoebe together.

This particular scenario seems the most unlikely since Steffy is done fighting over Liam. She has proved that she does not need him to be happy and certainly won’t let Hope dictate her future.

Liam defends Hope to Steffy when she expresses concern for Hope's attachment to Phoebe. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ceTCEJrRaT #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/BdOwzNnTnx — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 12, 2019

2. Steffy Leaves Town With Both Girls

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers seem to suggest that Steffy will leave town. She could leave Los Angeles to protect Phoebe from Hope’s growing obsession. Steffy may decide that she cannot wait for Hope to seek help and give her the space she needs to heal.

On the other hand, it seems as if it’s only a matter of time before someone finds out Phoebe’s real identity. Steffy loves Phoebe as if she were her own daughter, and she would be devastated to lose her. Steffy could flee L.A. with her daughters so that she does not have to give Phoebe back to Liam and Hope.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope surprises Steffy by coming over to help with Kelly and Phoebe. pic.twitter.com/Tg3WcYfVbR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 15, 2019

3. Steffy Forrester Gives Phoebe & Zoe To Hope Logan

The Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that Hope and Zoe were very excited about raising their babies as if they were sisters. Steffy may be plagued with guilt when she realizes how much Hope wants the babies to have a father.

Steffy may realize that the girls deserve a full-time daddy and that Hope will be a wonderful mother. Steffy could decide to give Phoebe to Hope and Liam so that they could have a chance at a family. She may also feel that she does not want to split Zoe and Phoebe up again, and give Zoe to the couple as well.

Steffy could then leave L.A. to find emotional closure after giving one or both of her babies away to Hope and Liam.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.