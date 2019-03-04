Jessa Duggar Seewald Reveals Spurgeon Is A Fan Of Snow And Hot Chocolate, Henry Not So Much

Jessa Duggar shows off her boys in the snow.

Jessa Duggar Seewald has posted a series of photos and videos that may just melt your heart. Arkansas doesn’t get much snow during the winter so when it does, it’s a huge event. The reality star and her husband, Ben Seewald, enjoyed a little family time, and some time in the snow, with their two boys, Spurgeon and Henry, over the weekend.

Jessa, who is expecting her third child this spring, delighted Duggar fans with clips on Instagram of her two curly-haired boys. These two are showing their own unique likes and dislikes already. Apparently, they have complete opposite views on the wintry weather that struck their backyard. There was just a light dusting of snow on the grass, but it was enough to make Spurgeon happy, but his little brother wasn’t a big fan of the white stuff.

Spurgeon is seen in one of the video clips walking around in the snow. He was kind of amazed by it. However, Henry was ready to go inside as soon as he experienced the coldness of it all. Jessa shared a photo of the little guy wailing as he stood there in his cold weather gear. She explained that her youngest lasted about a minute and then wanted to go back inside.

The next photo showed Henry’s happy place, and that was inside in the warm house with his mom. They enjoyed watching Ben, who is now sporting a beard, and Spurgeon from the window having fun in the snow. Later on, the boys got to experience their first taste of hot chocolate. Spurgeon was a bit reluctant at first but with a little help from his mom, he ended up loving the warm goodness.

Spurgeon loved the snow! ????????????❄️☕️ Henry isn’t a fan. Maybe next year! ???? He had fun out there for like 1 min, but then he was done. He was happy to just open the window and watch Daddy and Spurgeon having fun, from the warmth of the house. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/DgECQMEii2 — Jessa Seewald (@JessaSeewald) March 3, 2019

However, Henry doesn’t appear to be a fan of the snow or hot chocolate. In fact, it looks like he may just want to scrap winter altogether. He took one sip of the warm drink from a straw and spit it out. Jessa is hopeful that Henry will love it all next year.

Duggar fans did get a quick glimpse of Jessa’s growing baby bump. She is around seven months along already, so baby Seewald will be here before you know it. As previously reported by Inquisitr, she revealed in an emotional post last month that she and sister-in-law, Lauren Duggar, had the same due date. As everyone knows by now, Lauren had a miscarriage last October, not long after she and Josiah found out that she was expecting their first child.

Tonight’s episode of Counting On will feature the couple, and their loved ones, talking about their heartbreaking loss. There will also be some practicing of baking the groom’s cake for John and Abbie’s wedding. Be sure to catch the Duggar family Monday nights on TLC.