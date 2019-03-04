Shannen Doherty Reveals She’s Been In Contact With Luke Perry, Gets Emotional When Asked About ‘90210’ Co-Star

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum says her TV love needs 'positive thoughts' from friends and fans after his stroke.

Shannon Doherty says she has been “in contact” with Luke Perry in the days following his stroke at age 52. And based on her comments, it sounds like the actor still needs a lot of prayers and good wishes as he weathers the biggest health crisis of his life.

While at a charity gala over the weekend, Shannen Doherty got emotional when asked about the condition of her longtime TV love after he suffered a massive stroke last week while at his California home, Entertainment Tonight reports. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said it is hard for her to talk about Luke Perry’s health crisis without breaking down.

“I can’t talk about it here ’cause I will literally start crying but I love him and he knows I love him. It’s Luke, and he’s my Dylan.”

Doherty added that she has been in touch with Perry during his hospital stay, and says that his fans should “just keep [sending] positive wonderful thoughts.”

A rep for Luke Perry confirmed to ET that the 52-year-old actor is still under observation at an undisclosed hospital.

In the early 1990s, Luke Perry played bad boy Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210, while Shannen Doherty played good girl Brenda Walsh, Perry’s love interest on the Fox teen drama. Shannen Doherty left Beverly Hills, 90210 after its first season in 1994, but Perry continued on the show until for two more seasons then returned as a guest in later episodes of the series, which ended its 10-season run in 2000.

When news broke of Luke Perry’s major medical scare last week, Shannen Doherty was one of the first Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars to post reaction, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Doherty posted a photo of her and Luke from their 90210 days and captioned it by telling Perry she was holding him tight and giving him strength.

Soon after Doherty’s post, Luke Perry’s longtime Beverly Hills 90210 co-star Ian Ziering also posted a touching tribute to his friend him with a black-and-white photo of him and Perry taken back in the day. Ziering captioned the throwback photo with a heartbreaking tribute to his friend as he asked fans to pray for a speedy recovery for Luke, whom he has known for almost 30 years.

The news of Luke Perry’s stroke comes just as a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot has been announced. Luke Perry, who currently stars as Fred Andrews on the CW hit Riverdale, was not expected to join the upcoming 90210 series, but news of his stroke has fans feeling very nostalgic about his days as Dylan McKay.