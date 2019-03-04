Bikini-Clad Jessie James Decker Does A Handstand With Shirtless Husband Eric Decker In New Photo

Jessie's showing off her handstand skills in a bikini with her shirtless husband at the beach.

Jessie James Decker is giving fans a look at her handstand skills in a pretty skimpy bikini. The stunning reality star and country singer showed off her amazing body in a new photo with her husband — former NFL player Eric Decker — as they both flaunted their handstands during a fun trip to the beach.

Jessie shared a photo showing the duo standing on their heads on the sand on her Instagram page as they both revealed their strength and flaunted their seriously toned bodies for the world to see.

Eric put his head on the sand while shirtless and sporting a pair of patterned swim shorts for the beach day, while Jessie opted for a coral bikini and an oversized grey shirt which revealed her string bikini top and her very impressive tan.

Decker joked in the caption that she needed a little help coming up with a funny quip for the seaside photo and asked her 3 million followers on the social media site to come up with one of their own. Many took the “Coming Home” singer up on her request and shared their own caption ideas.

“The couple that head stand [together]… KNOWS WHATS UP!” one fan wrote after seeing the twosome — who previously appeared in their own E! reality series Eric & Jessie — in the snap, while another told Jessie in the comments section, “Head over heels for you.”

Others heaped praise on the singer, who has three children with Decker, for showing off her body confidence in a tiny bikini in the new beach snap.

“Okay I want your body after 3 kids!” one Instagram user said. “Girl you’ve got the body of a 17 year old!!!!” a second then wrote.

“Scratch, the body every 17 year old wishes they had.”

This isn’t the first time Jessie’s given the world a look at her body mere months after she and Eric welcomed their third child together.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously shared, the singer was also photographed rocking a bikini back in January just nine months after giving birth. The couple is also parents to 4-year-old Vivianne and 3-year-old Eric.

In the photo, Decker rocked a strapless pink bikini while relaxing at the beach as she enjoyed a drink, enjoying some downtime on a sun lounger.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr shared photos of the star in a bright yellow bikini during a photo shoot.

The snap was actually part of a campaign for the South Beach Diet, as Jessie revealed that the diet plan played a big part in her getting her pre-baby body back after giving birth to son Forrest in March 2018.

Sharing that she lost 17 pounds in the six months after baby, Decker told People in October, “After [baby] I had to work really hard, and I think after seeing these results I noticed muscles I never had before.”

“I was super toned and I felt super fit and I just loved it.”

“It changed my mental mindset, because it was all about feeling fit and feeling good,” she added.