Kim Kardashian Flaunts Curvy Booty In Tight Outfit Amid Reports She’s ‘Furious’ At Tristan Thompson

It appears that the Kardashian family is looking to take a break from a very eventful and dramatic couple of weeks, as they all gathered to attend Kanye West’s Sunday church service in Calabasas, California.

Kim Kardashian was spotted arriving at the service in a chocolate-brown outfit consisting of a tight long-sleeve top and baggy cargo pants, which put her pert booty on full display. She completed the look with a pair of dark snakeskin boots and tortoiseshell shades, while her super long raven locks were worn in her signature loose, wavy style with a mid part, cascading down her shoulders and back. She sported very minimal makeup, wearing a dab of nude lipstick for the Sunday family outing, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Following closely behind the 38-year-old was her eldest daughter North, who rocked a much more eye-popping ensemble with her cute neon-green skirt and sheer jacket worn over a matching neon T-shirt and bike shorts. Her stylish look was completed with a pair of rainbow-colored boots, and two strings of her curls were styled into two pigtails on the sides. The 6-year-old held her mom’s hand as the two ladies made their way to church, followed by Kim’s older sister Kourtney, who looked super chic in a white T-shirt and jeans combo topped with a beige trench coat and snakeskin high-heel boots. She was accompanied by her two eldest children, Mason, 9, and Reign, 4.

Kim Kardashian e North chegando na igreja em Los Angeles — 03 de março. pic.twitter.com/9QD9Qm9JIS — Mídia | Kardashian Brasil (@KBRMidia) March 3, 2019

Also in attendance was 34-year-old Khloe, who appeared to be in good spirits as she joined her sisters as well as her mother, Kris Jenner, and Kanye, for the weekly musical service. Khloe rocked a figure-hugging white dress paired with a cream cardigan and let her platinum blonde hair fully shine. She covered her face with a large pair of sunglasses and sported a pair of comfy sneakers while joining the rest of the KarJenner clan.

Her family has rallied around her for the past couple of weeks, ever since yet another cheating scandal involving the father of her baby erupted. Khloe and NBA star Tristan Thompson finally called it quits after it was reported that he had made out with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a private party. Since then, the whole Kardashian-Jenner group parted ways with Jordyn, who made an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s show Red Table Talk to share her side of the story, claiming that Tristan kissed her on her way out of the party, but that was the extent of what happened between the two of them. Khloe then went on to bash her on Twitter and accuse her of lying and breaking her family apart, a statement that she later retrieved by saying her ex was the one to be blamed.

Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will remember that Kim was the most upset sibling when the first cheating scandal broke just days before Khloe gave birth in April last year, giving Tristan a hard time. So it’s no surprise that she’s “furious” at him now for breaking her sister’s heart again.

This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019

What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019

“Kim is putting the blame squarely where it belongs, on Tristan. She is telling Khloe to move on and to focus on being the best mother she can be to True. But Kim isn’t going to talk about this much publicly. This isn’t her battle to fight in the public eye. But behind the scenes, she’s definitely making her opinion known,” a source told People magazine.