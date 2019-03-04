Carrie Underwood Stuns In New Video 6 Weeks After Giving Birth

Carrie had a message for fans less than two months after becoming a mom of two.

Carrie Underwood is looking stunning in a new video posted to her Instagram account just six weeks after giving birth to her second child with husband Mike Fisher. The “Cry Pretty” singer, who’s been mainly staying under the radar since giving birth to her son Jacob on January 21, shared a message for fans online on March 3 as she had some exciting news to announce.

Addressing her followers for one of the first times since baby Jacob’s arrival, Underwood filmed herself outdoors – seemingly at her home in Tennessee – as she revealed that her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” will be heading to the U.K. this summer.

Looking as gorgeous as ever just less than two months after giving birth, the superstar smiled for the camera as she waved the Union Jack flag to announce the exciting news about her upcoming shows. The star’s 2019 tour already has more than 50 concerts scheduled around the U.S. and Canada between May and October 2019.

“I just wanted to check in,” Carrie opened the video by saying, as she touched on her pretty busy schedule being a mom to 7-week-old Jacob and 4-year-old Isaiah by admitting that “life is good” right now.

Underwood then added in the clip that she’s getting “very excited” for her brand new tour, which will officially kick off in North Carolina on May 1.

“We’re just super excited and we can’t wait to see you,” the “Love Wins” singer told her 8 million followers adding a sweet “woohoo” as she signed off her message.

Amongst the U.K. shows announced by the former American Idol winner are shows in Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff, and London in late June and early July.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Carrie gave fans their first look at her baby boy as she announced his birth in January. The star uploaded pictures of herself, Mike, and little Isaiah all holding the newest family member in the hospital room.

She previously opened up about hitting the road for her latest tour last year, confirming that both Isaiah and Jacob will be joining her on the road.

Underwood revealed that the whole family will be heading out with her on the U.S. leg of her tour this year while speaking to The Tennessean, as she admitted that traveling the continent with her two boys will be a “different ball game” compared to her past tours.

“It’s going to be a different ball game, for sure,” Carrie said at the time. “My brain, I’m such a planner. I want to know how it’s all going to go. But no matter who you are, you make it happen, you make it work, you get your team behind you.”

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

But it sounds like she’s already coping pretty well being a mom of two.

As The Inquisitr reported, Carrie’s husband Mike recently revealed how the star’s been adapting to her expanded family as he revealed that he has a “whole new appreciation” for her during a podcast interview in February.

“No one works as hard [as her],” he said of his wife while speaking on the Preds Official Podcast about his family. “[Carrie’s] feeding [Jacob] and doing her thing and she won’t ask for any help. She wants to do everything on her own, and I’m like ‘It’s okay to ask for help!'”