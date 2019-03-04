Ciara Stuns In A Strapless Bikini & Huge Headdress For The Carnival of Brazil

Ciara's showing some skin for the annual festival.

Ciara is getting into the spirit of the carnival while spending some time in Brazil. The singer showed off her amazing body in a strapless two-piece bikini in new photos posted to her official Instagram account on March 3 which showed her getting ready for the annual Brazilian festival in her swimwear with a huge headdress resting on the top of her head.

The “Level Up” singer flaunted her amazing body in her bikini, proudly giving her more than 21 million followers on the social media site a glimpse at her toned abs and her long legs as she struck several poses for the camera.

Ciara shared several photos of herself getting taking part in the celebration. The first had her posing sideways with one leg lifted as she shot a sultry look towards the camera while sporting the over the top headpiece made up of shells and a long mane that appeared to be made out of thin strands of straw and stretched all the way down her back.

The second snap showed the mom of two posing front ways to the camera as she gave fans a better look at her strapless bikini, which featured a fun multi-colored beach design across the high-waisted bottoms that stretched up to her middle over her bellybutton.

The third snap shared by the superstar online gave a better look at the large headdress for the carnival as she pouted at the camera.

In the caption, Ciara captioned her location as being somewhere in Brazil while she revealed that’s he was taking part in the annual celebration, which marks the start of the period of Lent 40 days before Easter.

But this isn’t the first time the star has given fans a look at her amazing body while in the South American country.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported last week, she also flaunted some skin in a one-piece swimsuit while posing for a makeshift photo shoot on her hotel balcony.

The “Level Up” singer posted several photos to social media as she struck poses in a pretty revealing cut-out swimsuit before then sharing a few more traditional vacation photos alongside her husband – football player Russell Wilson.

Ciara has been very open about all the hard work that went into getting her bikini body following the birth of her daughter Sienna in 2017. She told Cosmopolitan last year that she started working out three times a day to get her pre-baby body back.

She shared a similar story during an interview with Shape in 2015 after welcoming her first child, son Future, admitting that she dropped a whopping 60 pounds in just four months after becoming a mom.

“I would go to Gunnar [Peterson] first for my one-hour training session, then I’d have two more cardio sessions later in the day,” Ciara said of her impressive weight loss. “That, along with a really clean eating plan, was how I lost 60 pounds in four months.”