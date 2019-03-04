Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Insane Body In Skimpy Leopard-Print Bikini While Celebrating Carnival In Brazil

Candice Swanepoel is no stranger to Brazilian culture, having been with her Brazilian beau Hermann Nicoli for years now, so it’s no surprise that she jetted off to the South American country to celebrate Carnival.

The Victoria’s Secret model has been sharing lots of photos and videos from her trip to Salvador da Bahia, in northern Brazil, and on Sunday, she took to Instagram to post a racy new snap of herself and a friend. Candice flaunted her incredible figure in a barely-there leopard-print bikini from her very own swimsuit brand, Tropic of C, while her pal Marina Moreno (who’s a businesswoman working for worldwide superstar Anitta) also donned a matching printed swimsuit.

The two ladies put their best modelling skills to work while basking in the sun during a boat ride, with Candice fully turned towards the sun as she stretched one of her legs. She wore her long blonde locks in a loose bun and sported dark shades to protect from the intense sun rays, as well as a pair of hoop earrings and a pretty ankle bracelet. Marina also wore a pair of dark sunglasses and a hat while proudly showing off her Brazilian curves in her friend’s beachwear. The outline of the city could be seen in the background, with Salvador being one of the most popular destinations in Brazil during Carnival season.

The South African beauty, who also speaks fluent Portuguese, had previously shared a snap of herself and a couple of other friends celebrating in the streets of Salvador in full Carnival attire. She was seen wearing a see-through dress in yellow, blue, and green, which are the official Brazilian colors, and in the caption, she praised the celebrations in Bahia for their “energy.” And according to a previous report by The Inquisitr, she took things one step further when she flashed her black-star nipple covers underneath her gold glitter top for a cheeky photo posted to her friend Eduardo Bravin’s Instagram page.

So far, Candice has rocked a series of different outfits for a vast array of Carnival events, including the glitter top mentioned above, which she paired with a short black skirt. In another occasion, she strutted her stuff around in a skimpy black bikini with a metallic net top over it. And for yet another party, she rocked a golden metallic bikini top while dancing the day away to the best samba tunes.