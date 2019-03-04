Katy Perry Reveals Adorable Details Of How She First Met Orlando Bloom During ‘American Idol’ Premiere

The singer says she bonded over burgers with her future fiancé.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom bonded over burgers when they first met. On the premiere of American Idol, the 33-year-old singer opened up about the surprising way she met her future fiancé on the night of the Golden Globes three years ago—and it was all about the beef.

Perry got nostalgic when contestant Johanna Jones told her and fellow American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan that she works as a cook at a Las Vegas In-N-Out Burger. According to People, an ecstatic Perry jumped up and told the Idol wannabe that the fast food burger chain has a special place in her heart. The pop superstar went on to reveal that she first met boyfriend Orlando Bloom when he tried to steal her In-N-Out burger.

“I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out. We were at the Golden Globes and we weren’t together. So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend’s hand — he wasn’t even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, ‘Hey that’s my burger!'”

After Luke Bryan remarked that once Katy saw who was on “the other end of that hand” she was okay with the burger burglar, American Idol contestant Johanna Jones declared, “In-N-Out creates true love,” to which Perry replied, “It really does!”

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Katy Perry has talked about her love for In-N-Out and how it played a major role in her love life. During a recent pitstop on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Katy Perry detailed how she met Bloom when he swiped her food from the burger joint, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Perry told Kimmel that when the Pirates of the Caribbean actor grabbed the burger from her Golden Globes table she let him have it because he was “hot.” Perry revealed that she was sitting with pal Denzel Washington when the incident occurred and that she gave in and told Bloom to just “take it.”

The “Roar” singer added that In-N-Out plays “a big role” in her life and that she bonded with her future man over burgers when she ran into him at a party later and he asked her “How are those onions sitting on your molars?” before telling her he liked her.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged this past Valentine’s Day. The singer posted a close-up snap of her massive pink and white diamond engagement ring and later revealed the actor popped the question with the 4-carat sparkler while they were flying in a helicopter, al la The Bachelor.

You can see Katy Perry dishing her sweet In-N-Out love story on American Idol in the video below.