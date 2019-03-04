Pete Davidson And Kate Beckinsale Share Passionate Kiss In The Stands At Hockey Match

It’s official: Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale are officially an item.

The Saturday Night Live comedian and the British actress were spotted showing off some major PDA during a hockey game in New York City on Sunday, proving that Pete’s previous relationship with Ariana Grande is definitely a thing of the past. The new couples were pictured kissing passionately in the stands while the New York Rangers played against the Washington Capitals, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Pete, 25, and Kate, 45, were seen holding hands and laughing together during the match, often gazing lovingly at each other. At one point, the SNL star even rose to his feet to triumphantly celebrate while his girlfriend smiled broadly next to him. The Underworld actress, who has a daughter just five years younger than Pete, has reportedly been dating him since the two connected at a Golden Globes after-party. Romance rumors further emerged when they were spotted holding hands while leaving a Los Angeles comedy club after one of Pete’s sets.

And on Sunday, they made no efforts to hide their relationship, as they couldn’t keep their hands off each other while strolling around NYC. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the two looked loved up as they wrapped their arms around each other before hitting the hockey game. Kate sported a long black coat and matching black pants, as well as black boots and a leather purse, which she paired with oversized dark sunglasses. Pete opted for a more casual look, rocking a pair of dark distressed jeans, a white t-shirt, and a light blue long-sleeved shirt on top. He completed the look with a black baseball cap and white sneakers.

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale go on a day date after a night out together at an 'SNL' party. https://t.co/czf7Z6iGvX — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 3, 2019

Also in attendance at the hockey match, and sitting right next to Kate, was Queer Eye star, Antoni Porowski, who looked rather focused on the sports activity going on, unlike his pals.

Expectation: Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale.

Reality: Antoni. pic.twitter.com/AbG8PxDH6f — Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) March 4, 2019

The duo had also been spotted holding hands as they made their way to the SNL after party following this weekend’s episode.

The brunette beauty was previously married to director Len Wiseman until they divorced in 2016. She’s since been linked to comedic actor Matt Rife, and British comedian and actor Jack Whitehall, who were both much younger than her, just like Pete. And she recently opened up about what type of man she likes (“funny”), so it’s no surprise that she’s into the Big Time Adolescence star, considering her previous romance record.

Pete, on the other hand, skyrocketed to fame last year when he started dating pop star Ariana Grande, with their whirlwind romance ending up in a failed engagement that broke off in October after only a few months.