Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Puts On Busty Display In Latest Instagram Snap

After a very steamy couple of bikini shots, Camille Kostek decided to cover up a little more for her latest Instagram post.

The model took to social media on Sunday to post a gorgeous photo of herself donning a bright yellow top with ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline, which put her busty assets on full display. Looking stunning with barely any makeup on, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend sat at the table at Flora Farm, a working farm and restaurant in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, while she presumably waited for her food to arrive. She leaned her head against her hand while cracking a shy smile and gazing at the camera, looking tanner than ever and proudly sporting her freckles.

Camille’s long blonde locks were worn in a loose, wavy style with a mid part, and she accessorized her look with a delicate necklace. But because nothing the model does is by accident, she matched her very own yellow vibe with the stunning sunflower that sat in a jar on the table next to her. It was nighttime when the photo was taken, and pretty garden lights could be hanging above her head, which added to the romantic atmosphere. Sitting next to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit beauty was her beau, but only a fraction of Gronk’s arm was visible.

The couple had previously posed for a super racy photo the day before, with Camille showing off her famous curves in a skimpy neon-yellow bikini while Gronk stood beside her in his swimming shorts only, with his insane NFL body on full display. It seems like the couple are taking a much-deserved break after what’s been an insane few weeks for both of them, with Rob and his team, the New England Patriots, winning this year’s Super Bowl, and Camille travelling around the country for all sorts of Fashion Week events while also celebrating her birthday in early February.

Recently, the Connecticut native also took part in a new Reebok campaign, in which she spoke about her transition from being a professional cheerleader to a successful model, and how she overcame criticism when trying to break into the modelling industry.

“I’ve consistently been told that I need to lose weight, and then maybe I could come back and be considered,” she said, according to a previous report by The Inquisitr.

“It was really frustrating. I knew that if I was going to be a model, that it was going to be in the body type that I am. As an athlete, as a woman with hips and thighs and curves, that was me. Even at the times that I’ve pushed myself to exhausting limits to get myself at my lightest weight, I did not feel comfortable in that skin.”