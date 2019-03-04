NBA Rumors: Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck Talks About ‘Worst February’ And Boston’s Championship Chances

Despite their recent struggles, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck remains very confident that his team has the capability to reach the NBA Finals.

The month of February didn’t go well for the Boston Celtics as they lost six of the 11 games they played, including an embarrassing defeat from the hands of the lowly Chicago Bulls. In a recent interview with Boston.com, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck described the team’s performance last month as the “worst February” he has seen since taking over the franchise in 2002.

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck is aware that conquering the Eastern Conference won’t be easy for the Celtics even though LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Los Angeles Lakers in the recent free agency. While the Celtics didn’t make any major move, several Eastern Conference powerhouse teams, including the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Milwaukee Bucks, made massive upgrades on their roster before the February NBA trade deadline.

Grousbeck strongly believes that the Celtics’ roster, as currently constructed, has “the capability of getting to the Finals.” However, if they won’t address the issues on their team before the real battle begins in the Eastern Conference Playoffs 2019, Grousbeck said they could suffer an early exit in the postseason.

“We also have the capability of losing in the first round,” Grousbeck said. “We have a very, very good set of opponents in the East, all of whom have beaten us in the last month.”

Rockets hold off Celtics for 5th consecutive win https://t.co/ORq5rOuDJG — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) March 3, 2019

There are only a few games left before the regular season comes to an end, but Celtics Head Coach Brad Stevens is yet to figure out the right combination of players that could help them consistently win games. Inserting Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward in the starting lineup without affecting the effectiveness of their young players like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Terry Rozier proved to be a tough task for Stevens.

Despite their recent struggles, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck thinks that they are still a team to fear in the Eastern Conference. Grousbeck is confident that the Celtics will soon start playing like a legitimate title contender.

“I really have a lot of hope for these guys,” Grousbeck said. “I give us a chance. I don’t think anybody wants to play us in the playoffs. I really do think, after 16 years in the league, that these guys still have a chance.”

After starting the month of March with a victory over the Washington Wizards, the Celtics lost once again against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night at home. On Tuesday night, the Celtics will have the opportunity to test if they are really capable of winning the 2019 NBA championship title when they face the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, at the Oracle Arena.