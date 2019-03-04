‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Zoe Lies To Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, March 5, reveal that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) seems to be her father’s child in every way. The Forrester Creations model will lie to save her father’s skin when she meets up with Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle).

Zoe Tells Flo To Leave

Zoe proved that she is only looking out for herself when she ran into Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) at the bar. She warned the blonde that nobody can ever find out about the baby swap. However, Flo wants to start a new life in Los Angeles and has just started working at the bar.

Zoe bumps into Flo at her new place of employment and is not pleased to see her working there. The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video, via Twitter, shows Zoe telling Flo that they need to protect Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady). She tells Flo to pack up and leave town immediately.

Flo Wants To Confess On The Bold And The Beautiful

Later, Flo overhears a conversation between Hope and Katie Logan (Heather Tom). She quickly deduces that Hope is the mother of the baby that she and Reese signed over to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Torn with guilt, Flo tries to appeal to Zoe.

“She’s heartbroken about her baby, and your father deserves to get locked up,” Flo says.

But Zoe does not agree with the croupier-turned-waitress. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, hint that Zoe will try to protect her father when she sees Hope and Flo talking. The brunette will interrupt their meeting and any chance that Flo might have had to tell Hope the truth about her daughter.

Zoe Buckingham Lies To Hope Logan

In fact, Highlight Hollywood indicates that Zoe will panic when she sees Hope and Flo coming face-to-face. She will rush over and make the introductions between the blondes. She will tell Hope that Flo is the biological mother of Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) newly adopted baby.

Not only will Zoe’s quick thinking block Flo from confessing to Hope, but Taylor (Hunter Tylo) and Steffy also know her as Phoebe’s (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) biological mother. Zoe will lie to Hope to protect her father and keep his crimes a secret on Tuesday, March 5.

Later this week, things will become even more complicated when Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) drops in at the bar. It appears as if Flo is his high school sweetheart, and they will reminisce about their time together. He invites Flo to dinner along with Hope, Liam (Scott Clifton), and Sally (Courtney Hope). Flo will be stunned when she realizes that she will spend an entire evening with Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.