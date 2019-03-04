Prince George Told Kate Middleton She’s ‘Rubbish’ At Soccer

It seems Prince George says the cutest things, even to his mom.

Prince George obviously loves his mother, Kate Middleton, but he thinks she has at least one failing, and that’s her skill on the soccer pitch.

Yahoo says that while Kate Middleton was visiting Northern Ireland last week, she took some time to meet with some children and play some soccer at Windsor Park football stadium. The Duchess of Cambridge made light of her soccer (or football) skills, and says she is trying to improve with some tips from her oldest child, Prince George.

Middleton says that the little prince thinks she needs some extra practice, because recently he told her point blank that she was awful at his favorite sport. She said she was trying her best when Prince George told her she might want to find another hobby.

“Mummy, you’re so rubbish.”

Middleton laughed, but her lack of prowess on the pitch didn’t stop her from enjoying her time with the children of Northern Ireland, who seemed impressed with Prince William’s footwork.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte both seem to be developing cute, but somewhat cheeky personalities as evidenced by the nickname they have given Prince William, says The Inquisitr.

Late last year when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went to Leicester on a condolence call for Leicester City football owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died suddenly in a helicopter crash, Middleton chatted with other moms, and they exchanged stories about their kids.

Middleton said that Prince William loves to play in the yard with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and was watching while the three of them played soccer before dinner.

Leicester City season ticket holder Fiona Sturgess chatted with Duchess Kate, and the royal told her that the kids have come up with a nickname for their dad.

“Kate said that William was playing football with the children last night and one of them said, I think it was George, ‘Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?'”

She added that she was unclear if Prince George had heard it on television or in a book, but the name seems to have stuck. Duchess Kate said that she does everything she can to encourage normalcy and family time.

“Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish.”

But even if Prince George doesn’t have faith in his mom’s soccer skills, Prince William reportedly knows his way around the goal.