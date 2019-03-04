‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: JJ Helps Haley Hide From Police, Hope Learns A Secret About Ted

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the beginning of the week reveal that there will be a lot of drama to kick off Monday.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) do everything in his power to help his new friend, Haley.

As many viewers will remember, Haley confided in JJ and told him a huge secret. Haley is the younger sister of Melinda Trask. Trask is currently running against Abe Carver (James Reynolds) for mayor of Salem, but Haley’s hiding a secret that could destroy her life, as well as her sister’s career. She’s undocumented.

Haley told JJ her secret in confidence. However, JJ made the mistake of telling his newly-returned father, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), about Haley’s immigration status. When Jack’s gal pal, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva), found out about the secret, she encouraged Jack to call Trask out about her secret in hopes of ruining her hopes at mayor, an office that Jack may then fall into.

Jack let Eve get to him and eventually broached the shocking subject with Melinda during a live televised debated in Horton Square. The accusations sparked outrage, and sent Haley into a tailspin. She is now furious at JJ, and worried that she could be deported.

This week, JJ will help Haley stay away from police officers Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), who are looking for her to ask her some questions. If they find her, it is likely they’ll send her back to Asia, where she has already admitted she knows nobody and does not speak the language.

Many Days of Our Lives fans believe that the entire ordeal could lead to a marriage between JJ and Haley in hopes of keeping the Salem University Hospital nurse in the United States.

Of course, JJ and Haley already have a romantic connection, and they had been getting intimate with one another before the immigration scandal erupted.

In the latest #DAYS, Hope desperately tries to find a missing Ciara.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/EtNdPXlUoX — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 4, 2019

Elsewhere in Salem, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will learn a shocking secret about her friend, Ted Laurent (Giles Marini). Hope and Ted have gotten close in recent weeks as they worked together to try to bring down Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). However, now that their mission has ended, it looks like things could get really dramatic between them.

Fans will also watch as Ben insists he must break up with Ciara, and Kate give Rafe a warning about Ted.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoon on NBC.