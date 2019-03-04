‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: A Soap Vet Joins The Cast, While A Beloved Character Returns

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be two people coming to Salem in the very near future. One of them in a longtime soap opera vet, and the other is a familiar face, who plays a beloved character.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will soon see actress Robin Strasser join the cast. Robin will be seen in Salem in the near future. However, the show is keeping her character and plotline a big secret.

It seems that nobody knows who Strasser will play, or why she’ll be in Salem in the first place. However, there is always a bit of fun when soap fans are trying to figure out casting situations.

Perhaps Robin will play a character that will stick around for the long haul, or maybe she’ll have a quick arc that will cause some trouble for one of Salem’s fan favorite characters.

Meanwhile, fans can also gear up to get another character back into the mix. Arianne Zucker is officially making her way back to Salem as Nicole Walker, and her return is sure to stir up controversy, questions, and a lot of drama for many Salem citizens.

As many Days of Our Lives fans will remember, Nicole Walker was last seen in Memphis, when she got trapped inside a warehouse that was on fire. The damage had been done, and although Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) tried their best to save Nicole, they could only get her daughter, Holly Jonas, out of the burning building.

Nicole has been presumed dead since that time. Eric returned home to Salem with a broken heart, having not been able to save the love of his life. He then threw all of his attention into raising Nicole’s daughter, Holly. However, he had to battle Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) for custody.

Eventually, custody was given to Chloe, and Eric had his broken heart mended by Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey). It seems that Eric has finally moved on, even though his feelings for Sarah are complicated, especially since she’s with his brother, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder).

It looks like just when Eric and Sarah’s feelings for one another reach an all-time high, Nicole will come waltzing back into Salem to shake things up yet again. Maybe even leaving Eric in a place where he’s forced to choose between his past and his future.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.