‘RHONJ’ Star Jennifer Aydin Proves She Really Has 16 Bathrooms In Photo Shoot

Spoiler alert: there's actually 18.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 is almost over, with just one episode left in the epic three-part reunion. This year saw two newcomers, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider, join the show. Both women earned their stripes in their freshman season, engaging in plenty of drama with the show’s veterans. One of the issues that some of the ladies, and viewers, had with Jennifer was her pride regarding her wealth and her Paramus, New Jersey, home.

Jennifer lives in a 12,000-square-foot home, 8,000 of which are in the basement alone. Fans were treated to a quick view of the luxury estate this season, and a topic of discussion throughout several episodes was the home’s 16 bathrooms. Yes, 16. Jennifer and her husband, Bill Aydin, built the home together and decided the extraneous amount of bathrooms would be good for resale purposes. The Daily Dish got a glimpse at the fabulous bathrooms, which Jennifer also shared on her Instagram story.

The 41-year-old mother posted screen grabs of several bathrooms at one time on her Instagram story and made light of the whole situation that she had been dragged for by viewers. Funnily enough, Jennifer revealed at the end of her story that she actually had 18 bathrooms, two of which reside in her pool house.

#RHONJ mom @JenniferAydin is opening the doors to her home… and her many bathrooms.https://t.co/9rD7BfiXXy — Bravo (@BravoTV) February 28, 2019

The bathroom reveal also showed two water closets, which reside in the couple’s master bathroom, with two very different toilets. Jennifer explained the two toilets were necessary since sometimes a couple can be on the same “schedule.”

Naturally, after Jennifer’s Instagram story caught the attention of viewers, many began to sling hate her way for bragging about her luxurious lifestyle. The RHONJ star decided to set the trolls straight for her decision to show off her bathrooms and didn’t seem phased by the negativity she was drawing.

See Inside Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Jennifer Aydin's Palatial Home with 16 Bathrooms https://t.co/aQolaYbh4Q — People (@people) December 13, 2018

“I didn’t care to take pictures of all of my bathrooms. It was a lot of work & took all day. But I do care about my fans, & many were curious (or wanted proof) & @BravoTV wanted to do an article, so I complied. #itsnotbragging #itsfacts,” she tweeted.

One fan tweeted back at Jennifer that she couldn’t see the Instagram story because she had been blocked by the reality star. Within minutes, Jennifer got the fan’s information and unblocked her, allowing her to view the hilarious Instagram story. Later, Jennifer asked if anyone else needed to be unblocked and said that everyone deserves a second chance in life.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey concludes this Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.