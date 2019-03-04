Larsa Pippen Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In Sultry New Snap

Larsa Pippen is showing off her famous figure on social media yet again. The reality TV star has been posting a ton of sexy snapshots lately, and her fans are loving it.

This weekend, Larsa Pippen took to her Instagram account to share yet another sultry snapshot of herself, this time from her bed. In the photograph, Pippen is seen sporting a skimpy outfit and giving a sexy stare into the camera.

Larsa sits on her knees on top of a crisp, white bed as she flaunts her curves in the photograph. Pippen is wearing a tight black and white skirt with a newspaper print. The short skirt shows off Larsa’s lean legs and curvy backside.

Meanwhile, she pairs the skirt with a black crop top, that puts her ample cleavage and flat tummy on full display. Larsa adds a long-sleeved black satin shirt over top and completes her look with some white ankle boots.

Pippen has a diamond necklace on and wears her caramel-colored hair parted to the side and styled in long loose curls. She sports a full face of makeup for the photo, which includes dark brows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow, pink blush, and a nude lip.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa Pippen recently took a vacation to Miami, where she was spotted dancing around and partying on a yacht while wearing a neon thong bathing suit.

While Larsa partied in Miami, her good friends, the Kardashian family, were back in L.A. dealing with some major drama.

As many fans already know, Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, split last month following yet another cheating scandal by the NBA star.

Tristan reportedly cheated on his baby mama with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, sparking the breakup. Later, Jordyn appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, where she told her side of the story.

Woods revealed that she didn’t sleep with Thompson, but that she did attend a party at his house. Jordyn claims that Tristan shockingly kissed her on the lips before she left the party and that she was too afraid to tell Kylie or Khloe about what happened.

The Inquisitr reports that upon hearing that Jordyn was going to appear on the show, Pippen slammed the young model, revealing via social media that she couldn’t wait “to see which version of her story” she would tell. “Hope it’s the same she told @khloekardashian when she checked her,” Larsa wrote.