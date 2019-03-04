Kylie Jenner Reportedly Still In Love With Travis Scott Despite Cheating Rumors

Kylie Jenner is the latest woman in the Kardashian-Jenner clan at the center of cheating rumors. Unfortunately, now Travis Scott has found himself at the center of cheating rumors less than two weeks after Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was accused of cheating.

Multiple reports have revealed the allegations caused so much tension between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, the famed “Sicko Mode” rapper resorted to deleting his Instagram page. But, apparently, things are a bit different now.

According to Hollywood Life, an insider close to Kylie Jenner claims the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star still loves Travis despite the heightened cheating rumors. Although she’s still apprehensive about him amid speculation of cheating, Travis Scott is reportedly trying to ddo everything he can to ease her fears.

Travis is willing to do anything for Kylie and she knows that, so of course, Kylie is feeling hurt and confused still by all of this,” our source told us. “She doesn’t know what to say or think. He always has, and he always will. He is adamant that he didn’t cheat. Kylie has heard rumors, but she never believed anything. Being in the public eye herself, she knows about rumors and really would never just assume anything without knowing, so she empathized with Travis.”

The latest news about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott follows a string of reports about Kylie. Just last week, the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur had to abruptly sever ties with her longtime best friend, Jordyn Woods, after she allegedly had a fling with Khloe’s ex-boyfriend Tristan.

With all that has transpired, Kylie Jenner is reportedly treading lightly and she has her guards up. Fans speculate Khloe’s ordeal with Jordyn may have contributed to the allegations against Travis.

However, he adamantly insists he’s not cheating on Kylie. Unfortunately for Travis, this isn’t the first time he’s been at the center of cheating rumors. But each time he’s been accused, he’s wasted no time addressing the allegations publicly by declaring his love for Kylie. In fact, on yesterday, Travis sent a shoutout to Kylie once again describing her as his “wifey” which has once again fueled engagement rumors.

It is also being reported that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly hoping to have a second child together in the very near future. Right now, the two have yet to confirm or deny the rumors about their desire to expand their family but fans are hoping for the best for them.