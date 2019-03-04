Sebastian Gorka Says He Won’t Renew His Contract With Fox News

The former Trump deputy assistant says he will still be on the air.

Sebastian Gorka, who served as a deputy assistant to Donald Trump until August 2017, has announced that he will no longer be a contracted contributor on Fox News Channel.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Gorka reached out to them this evening to announce that he would not be renewing his contract with the network as he has his own syndicated show with Sinclair TV, which owns stations across the country.

“I decided not to renew my contract since I have a new nationally syndicated radio show and a position with Sinclair TV which obviated a new arrangement with FNC.”

After leaving the Trump White House, Gorka joined Fox News as a national security strategist in November of 2017.

The avid Trump supporter now has a daily radio show, America First With Dr. Sebastian Gorka, on the Salem Radio Network, but he hasn’t ruled out appearing on Fox News now and then as a “free agent.”

“I’m still supporting Sean Hannity and other Fox shows as a free agent as my new schedule permits.”

Gorka continues to be very active in supporting the Trump 2020 campaign.

Sebastian Gorka is also involved with the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), and was a speaker at their event last week at the National Harbor in Maryland, according to The Washington Post.

Former Trump aide Gorka warned those attending the conference that Democrats and Liberals want to take away what is considered basic rights, like your pickup truck, your home, and even hamburgers.

“This is what Stalin dreamed about but never achieved.”

But The Washington Post says that Gorka got it wrong because Stalin was actually pro-hamburger. In the ’30s, Stalin sent a team to the U.S. to learn all about the hamburger to recreate it in Russia. That trip yielded a hamburger rip off called a kotleti, which is a type of ground beef sandwich.

While the Green New Deal suggested cutting back on the intake of beef, it doesn’t say that beef should be eliminated. In fact, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez only said that maybe Americans shouldn’t eat beef for all three meals of the day.

“Maybe we shouldn’t be eating a hamburger for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Like, let’s keep it real.”

But that turned into Gorka insisting that the politician wants to take away everyone’s hamburgers, which spurred people to photograph their burgers and tag Rep. Ocasio-Cortez as a means of trolling her.

But Gorka keeps insisting that the Green New Deal is just opening the door to Communism, which is like a watermelon.