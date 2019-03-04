When Will ‘The 100’ Season 6 Hit Netflix?

Season 6 of 'The 100' premieres at the end of next month.

Season 6 of The 100 is slated to premiere on The CW toward the end of April 2019. Naturally, fans of The CW thriller without cable already want to know when they can expect the new season to hit the Netflix streaming library.

Fortunately, The 100 is part of the deal Netflix and The CW have in place which means subscribers won’t have to wait a long time for the new season to hit.

According to What’s On Netflix, Season 6 of The 100 is scheduled to premiere on April 30th of this year only on The CW. As fans of the series know too well, the network announced the series would come back for a sixth season just a few episodes into the fifth season.

Fans will endure some massive changes as the sci-fi thriller moves into its sixth season with some new cast members – and old cast members in cryo sleep for a very long time – as they head to a new planet to call home.

While main characters such as Bellamy, Clarke, and Octavia are expected to return for Season 6, fans can’t forget that characters such as Monty and Harper will not be in Season 6 as they passed away at the end of Season 5.

What’s On Netflix reveals that those on the Canadian Netflix platform ultimately get the best deal as they will see weekly releases of episodes of the new season after it airs on television. Those on the Netflix U.S. platform will have to wait for all of the episodes to air on television before they get to enjoy the season.

The Netflix fan site predicts that if Season 6 only contains 13 episodes and they air uninterrupted from start to finish, you can expect the Season 6 finale to air on July 24th. The fan site, however, clarifies this assumes there are no breaks between episodes. Last season, the series did see one break between the 5th and 6th episode.

After all episodes of Season 6 air on The CW, the contract between the network and the streaming giant means that the entire season will be available roughly a week after the finale airs. The fan site speculates Netflix subscribers will have access to The 100 sometime during the month of August.

Where Else Can You Watch The 100 Season 6?

For those without cable who cannot wait until August, new episodes of The 100 will be available for free via The CW streaming application.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, the series is expected to be renewed for Season 7.