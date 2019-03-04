‘Enormous Amounts Of Evidence’ Shows Donald Trump 2016 Russia Collusion, Senate Intelligence Top Democrat Says

Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Sunday that 'plenty of evidence' points to collusion with Russia by the 2016 Donald Trump campaign.

After the Republican Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee stated last week that the committee’s investigation had found “no factual evidence of collusion between the (Donald) Trump campaign and Russia” in the 2016 presidential election camoaign, as quoted by NBC News, the top Democrat on that committee refuted Burr’s claim in an interview with the NBC political program Meet the Press on Sunday morning.

Virginia Senator Mark Warner said that in fact the committee — and other investigations into the 2016 election — had already uncovered “enormous amounts of evidence” pointing to collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, according to a Politico report.

In January of 2017, the United States intelligence services released a report titled Assessing Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent US Election concluding that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election, with the intention of tipping the outcome in Trump’s favor and against Democrat Hillary Clinton. But the intelligence assessment did not say whether the Trump campaign took in active role in the Russian propaganda and hacking campaign.

But in the ensuing two years, multiple investigations have revealed what Warner called large amounts of evidence that the Trump campaign did, in fact, collaborate with Russia on some level, in the election-rigging effort. “There’s no one that could factually say there’s not plenty of evidence of collaboration or communications between Trump Organization and Russians,” Warner told Meet the Press.

Ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee Mark Warner says that the committee has uncovered ‘plenty’ of collusion evidence. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Trump himself took to his Twitter feed on Sunday to again protest the investigations into his conduct during the campaign, complaining that he is “an innocent man being persecuted by some very bad, conflicted & corrupt people.”

Also on Sunday, Democrat Adam Schiff who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, in an appearance on the CBS News Face the Nation broadcast, cited several examples of what he called “direct evidence” of collusion — including emails sent to Donald Trump Jr. by the representative of a Russian oligarch offering “dirt” on Clinton, courtesy of the Russian government, as Inquisitr has reported.

“They offer that dirt,” said Schiff. “There is an acceptance of that offer in writing from the president’s son Don Jr. and there is overt acts in furtherance of that.”

Schiff was referring to the June 9, 2016, meeting at Trump Tower in New York between Trump Jr., Trumps son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Campaign Manager Paul Manafort, and a group of Russians led by Kremlin-linked attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya, as CNN has chronicled.

Veselnitskaya later attended Trump’s inauguration festivities, as Inquisitr reported, and also later admitted in an interview to being an “informant” for a high-ranking Kremlin official.