Samantha Markle Just Can’t Let Meghan Markle Live In Peace, ‘Says She Doesn’t Have A Heart’

Samantha Markle clearly isn't going to leave Meghan Markle alone anytime soon.

As the Duchess of Sussex, many might think that Meghan Markle has the perfect life. She married Prince Harry, the man of her dreams, and they are expecting their first child together soon. Nevertheless, the life of a royal has its definite fall backs. She’s been critiqued in the media since the day her engagement to Prince Harry was announced. In addition, her family has been less than supportive throughout the journey. Her half sister, Samantha Markle, has spoken out against the Duchess numerous times through the press, condemning her for not being more supportive of their father. According to Cosmopolitan, Samantha has continued to fire harsh insults in the direction of her half sister.

Meghan recently penned a heartfelt letter to her father, Thomas Markle, that was unfortunately leaked to the press. In the letter, the Duchess talks about how many times she’s reached out to him only to get no response. While Thomas might not be on speaking terms with Meghan, he’s been quick to speak to tabloids about the details of her personal life. The Duchess pleaded with him and Samantha to stop talking to the press and let her and Prince Harry live out their lives in peace.

Samantha was less than impressed by the letter, claiming that Meghan only wrote to portray herself as a victim and get the sympathy of the public.

“She doesn’t have a heart or she would been doing everything she could to make [father Thomas Markle] comfortable, and reciprocate, and be loving and gracious, and make sure he’s comfortable in his old age. That letter was strategic, it was so elegantly written and contrived…She was basically saying that my dad had been and liar and that I was a liar.”

Despite the less than ideal circumstances, Meghan and Prince Harry have been determined to enjoy the time they have together before the birth of their royal baby as much as possible. While there has been much speculation about Meghan’s exact due date, the name of their unborn child and its gender, the couple is keeping their lips sealed. They’ve previously stated that they don’t plan to publicly release any information about the baby until the birth, hoping to keep at least this part of their very public life a secret.

While Meghan and Prince Harry do not have a positive relationship with her father or half sister, they are still close with her mother, Doria Ragland. Doria is a former yoga instructor and social worker who currently resides in Los Angeles.