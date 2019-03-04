‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Sonny Gets Bold, Elizabeth’s Anxious, And Ava’s Shocked

The latest General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 4 make it clear that this is going to be a wild run of episodes. Viewers have been patiently waiting to see Ryan exposed and it’s on the verge of happening. Not only that, but Sonny is determined to find Dante and this is not going to be an easy process.

As everybody saw on Friday’s show, Franco managed to get to Elizabeth and said that Ryan was the man who harmed everybody. She passed that along to Chase, but obviously, this doesn’t make sense to either Chase or Liz yet. Luckily, they’re not the only ones starting to make connections to the old Chamberlain case.

Lulu is piecing together what happened the night of her attack and she’s got Maxie, Mac, and Felicia helping her sort through the details. Carly confronted “Kevin” in the GH parking lot and as General Hospital spoilers from The Inquisitr have noted, Ryan will soon toss her in the trunk and head to Canada with Ava.

Ava thinks she’s on the brink of marrying the man of her dreams and SheKnows Soaps details that she’ll be head-over-heels for her beau as the week begins. However, by Thursday’s episode she’ll be stunned in some way and fans are anxious to see if this will be connected to her figuring out the truth about Ryan or discovering that Carly’s in the trunk.

As Franco fights for survival, he's also determined to out Ryan Chamberlain. Is Port Charles ready for the impending storm?

Elizabeth will be quite stressed as she worries about Franco and she’ll have a lot of waiting to do as she remains anxious for news. Unfortunately, General Hospital spoilers signal that she’ll have new worries regarding Cameron in the week ahead as well as it seems he’ll end up in trouble again soon. Will he be in a car accident with the other teens as many viewers suspect?

Curtis is going to have to face some heartbreaking news mid-week and Jason will be feeling desperate to figure out where Carly is. As Jason searches for Carly, Sonny will be abroad and determined to find Dante. According to Soap Central, he’ll be checking in somewhere at one point and needing to take a step back at another point. He will find Dante soon, but it’s going to be a very complicated situation.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that there’s action connected to Shiloh, Sam, Kristina, and Daisy coming up this week and soon Kim will get a phone call that has her rattled. Laura and Kevin will formulate a plan to escape the Ferncliff basement and viewers will see both of them make some significant steps toward reclaiming their lives again.

Lulu’s memories return in full toward the end of the week and General Hospital spoilers tease that it’s going to be non-stop action from start to finish as these next few shows air. Fans are buzzing over what they think is on the way and people can’t wait to find out if their theories are right.