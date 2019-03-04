‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds’ Stars Discuss Which Teams Fought The Most

Season 33 of The Challenge is in full swing and this time around, the show is much more focused on the competitions over the drama. Naturally, drama works its way in and steals some camera time, as seen with Paulie Calafiore and Kyle Christie in Episode 4. On the other side of things, each episode has seen an elimination (other than the introductory first episode), something that could not be said of many prior seasons.

To make sure fans of The Challenge weren’t missing out on any juicy gossip, MTV asked contestants in their confessionals which teams seemed to bicker the most with one another and posted a special video about it on their website.

According to Season 32 finalist Hunter Barfield, Da’Vonne Rogers and Stephen Bear fought a good bit because “Bear’s an idiot,” he said. Hunter also noted that Amanda Garcia and Josh Martinez went at it a good bit, some of which was seen in Episode 3 where Amanda calls Josh a “b****.”

Leroy Garrett confirmed Hunter’s sentiments regarding Da’Vonne and Bear, citing that the latter hated to lose and after he and his partner didn’t make it into several Tribunals, he’d fight with her. Leroy called Bear a “sore loser” while Da’Vonne is known for having more grace in defeat.

Chris “CT” Tamburello shed some light on a bickering duo that hasn’t seemed to have had any problems on air so far. According to the veteran, Cara Maria Sorbello and Theo Campbell had a few spats after the former would go out and get drunk, then cause issues with the other women in the house. Cara worried this would cause teams to turn against them, putting her time in the house in jeopardy.

Zach Nichols felt Hunter and Georgia Harrison bickered a good bit because they were both stubborn, but then reverted back to everyone’s feelings saying Bear and Da’Vonne had it the worst in the house. Cara Maria agreed with her castmates regarding Bear and Da’Vonne but felt their struggle was due to their conflicting alliances. Bear stuck with the new U.K. cast members, while Da’Vonne was loyal to the Big Brother alumni.

The game is all shook up! What will happen next!? Find out next week on #TheChallenge33… ???? pic.twitter.com/7O8MgSFDSk — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) February 28, 2019

Fans have yet to see Bear and Da’Vonne go at it, but Episode 5 might be where it all begins. Teasers for the next episode hint that Bear quits which would mean Da’Vonne would be sent home as well. This has not been confirmed yet and will all play out later this week.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.