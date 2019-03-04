Michael Jackson Held ‘Wedding’ Ceremony For 10-Year-Old Boy Before Raping Him, Accuser Claims

Michael Jackson held a mock wedding ceremony in his bedroom for a 10-year-old boy before later raping the boy, a new report claims.

Accuser James Safechuck said that he was 10 when the 30-year-old singer held the mock ceremony and later rewarded the boy with jewelry when he completed sex acts on the singer. The accusations are part of the documentary, Leaving Neverland, airing on HBO this week, and come amid a spate of new attention for the decades old accusations against Jackson.

As the Daily Mail reported, Safechuck met Michael Jackson on the set of a Pepsi commercial, and the singer reportedly took a liking to the boy. Safechuck said he was invited to hang out at Jackson’s apartment in Los Angeles, where the singer manipulated him emotionally and mentally. The relationship eventually grew to the point that Safechuck said he thought he was in love with Jackson.

“We were just like fully in love at that time. When I wasn’t with him, I was thinking of him,” Safechuck said. “It just feels like the greatest thing when he calls. He’d come over and we’d spend the day shopping or hang out, or he’d come over and he’d spend the night. Or we’d go to the Hideout in Westwood and spend a few nights there.”

But the abuse continued the entire time, Safechuck claimed. Safechuck said Michael Jackson would coerce him to perform sex acts, enticing the boy with jewelry. Later, Jackson got the idea to hold a mock wedding ceremony, then continued to rape Safechuck.

Leaving Neverland doc casts shadow on Michael Jackson's legacy https://t.co/ZppbNWKr4F — sandyc (@sandyc1772) March 4, 2019

The new details about alleged sexual abuse by Michael Jackson comes amid other allegations from both James Safechuck and Wade Robson. Both men said they made visits to Jackson’s Neverland ranch, which was fascinating to them. As Radar Online noted, the two men say their abuse had a similar pattern, starting with subtle touches and progressing to sexual acts.

Robson said that Michael was never physically abusive, and was “extremely tender” even with the forced sexual activity.

“He didn’t beat me… He never said mean things to me. It was all, ‘We love each other.’ It was all tender,” Robson said.

The allegations were part of the documentary Leaving Neverland that premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. The documentary has raised some controversy and prompted strong denials from Michael Jackson’s family. The singer had been charges with sexual abuse and went to trial in 2005, where he was acquitted.