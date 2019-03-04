Former Republican Presidential Aide Warns Democrats Against ‘Overplaying Their Hand’ With Trump Investigations

In an interview broadcast Sunday, former Republican aide to several presidents, David Gergen, warned the Democrats against “overplaying their hand” with Trump investigations, Raw Story reports.

Gergen went on CNN to discuss the latest developments in American politics pertaining to President Donald Trump.

This week was quite hectic for the president: Trump’s negotiations with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un appear to have hit a wall, and Michael Cohen’s testimony before the House Oversight Committee may have implicated the president in several crimes.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump ended the week with a fiery speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), where he made a number of wild accusations, insulted those he perceives as adversaries, and ridiculed a slew of Democratic politicians, all while making dozens of false and misleading claims.

According to David Gergen, these happenings have had quite an impact on President Trump.

“I think it’s the man seeing the walls close in,” he said, and then went on to discuss Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference and possible collusion with the Trump campaign, and other investigations aimed at the president.

“But I think underlying that is a view that on his part that maybe he will get through the Mueller investigation with a reasonably clean bill of health. Nobody knows for sure yet,” Gergen warned, echoing concerns of Trump’s opponents.

Since Special Counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly bringing his investigation to an end, and since the possibility of him failing to prove collusion appears to be relatively high, House Democrats are announcing new investigations into Donald Trump’s business dealings.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler said document requests will be issued to more than 60 people in the House Judiciary Committee's investigation of President Trumphttps://t.co/Ex7YjDbDgN — POLITICO (@politico) March 3, 2019

As Politico reported, House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler announced Sunday that the panel will be issuing document requests to more than 60 individuals close to President Trump, in order to investigate possible obstruction of justice, abuse of power, and corruption.

Donald Trump Jr., Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly will all reportedly be targeted by these investigations.

But according to former Republican presidential aide David Gergen, this is a double-edged sword because the Democrats risk “overplaying their hands.”

“I think for the Democrats, the challenge is not to overplay their hands. You know, there are a lot of people in this country that say, listen, if Mueller didn’t find anything, why the hell are we going to have more and more investigations?”

According to Gergen, House Democrats should be careful and “lay out a persuasive case” against President Donald Trump.