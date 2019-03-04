Olivia Culpo Dons A Pair Of Red Shorts And Strikes A Naughty Pose In New Snap

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Olivia Culpo exactly knows how to keep her 3.7 million Instagram fans thoroughly interested in her social media activities and to this end, the 26-year-old model makes sure to share at least two to three snaps of herself every week.

Sunday evening was no different, as the one-time Miss Universe took to her page and posted a new snap wherein, she was featured wearing a pair of red shorts which she teamed with a bright pink satin shirt, a red coat and a pair of red pointed-toe sandals – a combination which made her look nothing short of stunning.

The model gelled her hair back and let it down, applied lots of mascara to accentuate her eyes, and finished off her look with a dark red lip stick which not only made her look extremely attractive but it also perfectly complemented her outfit.

In the first picture, the model could be seen posting next to a red Vespa whereas in the second picture, she could be seen standing on a street. Within a few minutes of having been posted, the pictures raked up more than 13,000 likes and close to 100 comments which shows that the model is exceedingly popular on the photo-sharing website.

Commenting on Olivia’s chic photo, one fans wrote that she looks “outstanding,” while another one said that Olivia is rocking the outfit. Other followers, per usual, called her “stunning,” “very hot and sexy,” and “simply gorgeous” and posted lots of hearts and kiss emojis on the pic. Before posting the said picture, Olivia shared another up-close image wherein she could be seen flashing an ear-to-ear smile while striking a candid pose.

Olivia opted for a simple grey shirt, applied some maroon lip stick and lots of mascara, and accessorized with hoop earrings. Although she didn’t show any skin in the picture, it garnered more than 274,000 likes and more than 15,00 comments as of the writing of this article, thus making it an instant hit. In the comments section, people wrote how much they loved her smile and how it melted their hearts.

According to an article by The Daily Mail, Olivia was spotted having a great time in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday, as she stepped out with her best friend Cara Santana. Wearing a black leather jacket which she teamed up with a black crop top and pair of black leggings and sneakers, the model opted for a makeup-free look and accessorized with some black sunglasses.

Per the article, the model was seen working on a double scoop waffle cone with sprinkles. She could also be seen dancing at one point which shows that the hottie was really enjoying herself.