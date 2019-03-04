‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Ditched The Emergency Room In Milestone Episode

The cast members were seen outside of the emergency room through most of this week's episode.

In Episode 15 of Season 15 titled “We Didn’t Start The Fire” of Grey’s Anatomy, the longest running medical drama in history switched things up for their viewers with a change of scenery.

As TV Guide points out, this week’s episode was a real milestone for the medical drama as it was the first time the cast stepped away from Grey-Sloan and focused entirely on their personal lives. While it is not uncommon for scenes of an episode to leave the hospital, a medical emergency of some sort almost always pulls some – or all – of the cast members back to the hospital.

In fact, just last week a crisis involving a bad batch of drugs causing mass overdoses called for all members of the cast to remain at the hospital to treat the high influx of patients.

Warning: The rest of this article contains spoilers from this week’s episode.

In this week’s episode, many of the cast members got together at Jackson’s (Jesse Williams) house to celebrate the recovery of his mother Catherine (Debbie Allen). The party was also to honor Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Koracick (Greg Germann) for the life-saving surgery they performed on Catherine.

The entire episode focused on relationships and tension between the various characters while stepping away from the medical aspect of the show which is extremely unusual for this Shonda Rhimes’ series.

For starters, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) went completely public with their relationship as they attended the party as a couple. The duo were also clearly feeling each other as sparks and chemistry flew between them during every scene they were in.

Alex (Justin Chambers) also faced his own challenges during this episode when his mother showed up out of the blue, forcing he and Jo to decide whether she was lucid.

Things also got intense for Owen, Amelia, Teddy, and Koracick during the party when Owen made it clear he didn’t like his baby mama’s new boyfriend. Amelia, unfortunately, was left sidelined as she couldn’t help but feel like Owen still had feelings for Teddy.

The episode also featured Owen and Amelia saying goodbye to Betty and Leo. The episode, however, got a little better for the duo when Leo’s grandparents later returned realizing they would never be able to care for Leo and tend to all of Betty’s needs as well.

The episode ended with it being exceptionally unclear where Amelia and Owen were in terms of their relationship.