‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds’ Spoilers: There May Not Be A Quitter In Episode 5

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds is in full swing with four episodes down. Four teams have already been sent packing including cast members Ashley Mitchell, Chase McNary, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Morgan Willett, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Julia Nolan, Natalie Negrotti and Joao Paulo Andrade. With three Challenge winners being sent home in the first couple of weeks, War of the Worlds is already proving to be one of the best in the series history.

The end of Episode 4 teased that one competitor would quit in the next week’s episode and fans have been speculating online just who will become the newest member to be added to TJ Lavin’s list of quitters. However, it looks like no one will be quitting come Wednesday night. The Challenge‘s Fandom spoiler page hasn’t reported any quitters and has specifically listed the order of elimination for the entire season which doesn’t have any sort of shakeups.

It’s been hinted at that Stephen Bear is the one to call it quits in Episode 5, but the spoiler page has Bear making it quite far in the season. According to Fandom, Zach Nichols and Zahida Allen will be the next team to get the boot, followed by Leroy Garrett and Shaleen Sutherland. Bear and his partner Da’Vonne Rogers will be the ones to send Leroy and Shaleen home, meaning Bear can’t be the one who quits next episode if anyone does at all.

The game is all shook up! What will happen next!? Find out next week on #TheChallenge33… ???? pic.twitter.com/7O8MgSFDSk — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) February 28, 2019

Later on in the game, the teams will dissolve into singles, and this is when Bear will be sent home in an elimination round against Wes Bergmann. Da’Vonne will also be the first solo girl to be sent home by Nany Gonzalez.

Currently, there are two competitors from War of the Worlds who are said to have been eliminated but not by who. Paulie Calafiore and Dee Nguyen appear to be eliminated just before the final challenge, but how they get sent packing is not clear. Given Paulie and Dee’s determination and success in the challenges, they likely aren’t the team who gives up.

If you missed Wednesday's episode of The Challenge, you missed a lot… Catch up NOW on @MTV.com ???? https://t.co/Ltw1zYYchV — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) March 1, 2019

Perhaps MTV is just messing with their viewers and no one really quits. Bear might give the impression that he is going to give up, but ends up following through on the challenge after speaking with TJ. Sorry loyal Challenge fans, you might have been racking your brains for no reason this past week.

To see if anyone quits in Episode 5, check out The Challenge: War of the Worlds every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.