Victoria’s Secret Model Megan Williams Exposes Her Well-Toned Thighs In New Sultry Snapshot

British glamour model Megan Williams – who is best known on social media for her association with Victoria’s Secret – recently took to her Instagram page and stunned her legions of ardent admirers to a new risqué photograph which left her fans’ jaws dropped.

Sitting in a garden with a glass and a bottle of wine in her hands, the model could be seen wearing a skimpy white outfit which exposed her back as well as her well-toned thighs. She let her blonde hair down, stared straight into the camera and opted for a makeup-free look which proved that Megan is a natural beauty.

The model appeared to be in a good mood and, per the caption, she loved such nights when she can relax and enjoy a glass of wine and dress up casually. The post in question garnered more than 15,000 likes and close to 150 comments wherein fans praised the model for her facial features as well as her amazing figure.

Expressing his admiration for the model, one fan wrote that the said photo was probably the sexiest, provocative, and alluring one that he had seen in a long time, adding that he is thankful to the model for sharing the picture with her fans.

Before sharing the newest snap with her fans, Megan treated her 645,000 followers to a sultry bikini video wherein she was featured donning a barely-there yellow-and-white bikini which left very little to the imagination of the viewers.

In one of the scenes, the model could be seen walking along the beach in a skimpy blue printed bikini which perfectly showcased her enviable figure. Megan wore a full face of makeup in the video and accessorized with some bracelets and hoop earrings to pull off a chic and summery look. In the comments, while most of her male admirers left notes to praise the model’s figure, her female fans said that they can’t wait to get their hands on the Victoria’s Secret swimsuit as soon as possible.

Megan also shared a group image from the same photo shoot wherein she could be seen posing in a scanty bikini along with her fellow VS models, including Grace Elizabeth, Maya Stepper, and Lorena Rae. And as The Inquisitr earlier noted, the picture became an instant hit among followers who showered all the ladies featured in the snap with various complimentary comments.

According to an article by The Fashion Spot, whenever Megan is free, she likes to spend time with her friends. She also talked about one thing that she would like to change about the fashion industry and said the following.