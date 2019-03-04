Pregnant Jessica Simpson Asks The Internet For Tips In Recovering From Bronchitis

Jessica Simpson, who is pregnant with her third child, has returned home after being hospitalized for bronchitis.

Jessica Simpson has had a tough past few weeks after being hospitalized for bronchitis. Simpson is making her health a priority as she is currently pregnant with her third child with husband Eric Johnson. As if pregnancy wasn’t already strenuous enough, it has been made more difficult for the singer due to her ongoing illness that has been giving her coughing fits. Simpson didn’t want to leave her recovery up to chance for the sake of her unborn daughter. Thus she headed to the hospital for the fourth time in two months, according to Page Six.

Upon returning from the hospital, Simpson was quick to reassure her fans that she is on the mend. Though it has been a tough pregnancy for her, she can’t wait to welcome the newest member of her family. Her and her husband recently revealed that their new bundle of joy will be named Birdie. The name was taken from her mother’s side of the family, according to People. She posted a photo on Instagram of herself wearing a mask over her mouth and gave some background on her health journey with her 4.5 million followers. She then requested any recovery tips her fans had to offer.

Her fans were quick to supply her with a plethora of wellness tips, including herbal remedies and supplement recommendations.

The 38-year-old singer announced her pregnancy this past September and is due this spring. She’s documented her pregnancy through her Instagram page, not holding back from detailing the less than glamorous parts of the journey. Simpson’s asked for help from fans several times throughout the past months, particularly for her abnormally swollen ankles that have made it difficult to get around. After having been recommended the trendy cupping technique, she decided to give it a try and was able to find some relief.

Simpson has two other children with Johnson, including 6-year-old Maxwell Drew Johnson and 5-year-old Ace Knute Johnson. She is looking forward to her bunch becoming a family of five.