Plastic Surgeons Refute Kourtney Kardashian’s Claims That She’s Never Had Alterations On Her Face

Kourtney Kardashian says shes never had any work done on her face, but top plastic surgeons say otherwise.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been relatively open about cosmetic procedures they’ve undergone in the past to give them their photo ready looks. Kris Jenner has had a number of surgeries to keep her looking young, some of which have even been documented on the family’s reality television series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Meanwhile, the youngest of the bunch, Kylie Jenner, has been candid about getting lip fillers to help her self-esteem. Kourtney Kardashian has admitted to getting breast implants when she was young but claims she hasn’t had any work done on her face. Top surgeons refute these claims, according to Celebrity Insider.

Thirty-nine-year-old Kardashian has had three children but still looks just as young as ever. Some may attribute her flawless looks to photo editing, wealth, and expensive makeup, but others insist that such looks are only achieved by going under the knife. Though Kardashian claims her face is “all natural,” professionals say otherwise.

Acclaimed plastic surgeon Dr. Tim Sayed has done cosmetic procedures on many celebrities throughout his career. In comparing pictures of Kardashian’s face in old photographs to the reality star’s face today, his trained eye sees quite a few differences. He claims that he has no doubt that the eldest Kardashian sister has had a nose job, otherwise known as a rhinoplasty procedure. Dr. Sayed also says that only cosmetic procedures prevent wrinkles, lines and other normal signs of growing older. He believes it’s likely that she has undergone eyebrow lifts, cheek fillers, Botox and laser treatments that have contributed to her ageless appearance.

“It also appears she’s had a conservative amount of Botox to her forehead and outer corners of her eyes to address any fine lines, as well as a slight eyebrow lift which Botox can also be used for.”

New York-based Dr. Adam Schaffner agrees with Dr. Sayed’s comments. He said that when completed by the best of the best, nose jobs can be almost unnoticeable by those that aren’t plastic surgeons themselves.

On her late father Robert Kardashian’s birthday, the reality television star posted a throwback photo of herself and her father at a daddy-daughter dance from 1993. Her caption paid tribute to her father who passed away in 2003.

“Happy Birthday to the best daddy I could have ever imagined. Your love shines through all of us and we feel your protection.”

Many fans noticed that the shape of Kardashian’s face is a lot different now than it was back then. Nevertheless, she insists she was simply blessed with good genes.